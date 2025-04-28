Man from Nova Scotia First Nation charged with assaulting DFO officer with car

RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2025 4:40 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 5:20 pm.

MUSQUODOBOIT HARBOUR — The Mounties are alleging that a man from a Mi’kmaq First Nation struck a fisheries officer with his car as the officer was attempting to carry out an inspection early Saturday.

RCMP say in a release today that a 36-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation was arrested near Highway 7 in Smiths Settlement, about 45 kilometres east of Halifax.

Police say the fishery officer wasn’t injured, however the driver has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Investigators say the fisheries officer was attempting to conduct an inspection at Eel Pond, just off the highway, when a man driving an Acura collided with a uniformed fishery officer who was instructing the driver to stop.

The driver was arrested at the scene by RCMP officers, and investigators say that during a search of the vehicle they seized an extendable baton and drug paraphernalia.

The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 20.

A second man who was present at the time was arrested by fisheries officers in relation to a Fisheries Act investigation and later released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Polls open across Canada as leaders, Canadians cast ballots in historic election

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader...

4h ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

5h ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

41m ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

6h ago

Top Stories

Polls open across Canada as leaders, Canadians cast ballots in historic election

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader...

4h ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

5h ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

41m ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Key ridings across Canada to watch on election night

There are several close races across the country that will help decide who wins the federal election. Cristina Howorun looks at some the ridings worth keeping a close eye on.

3h ago

3:11
GTA ridings that could help decide the election

The party that won Ontario has gone on to win the past 15 federal elections, with just one exception. Cristina Howorun looks at some of the key races to watch across the Greater Toronto area.

17h ago

3:34
Experts, voters weigh in on five-week race on eve of federal election

With just a few hours before Canadians head to the polls, Afua Baah speaks with political experts and voters on how the five-week race unfolded.

21h ago

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

13h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

23h ago

More Videos