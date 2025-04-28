Man from Nova Scotia First Nation charged with assaulting DFO officer with car
MUSQUODOBOIT HARBOUR — The Mounties are alleging that a man from a Mi’kmaq First Nation struck a fisheries officer with his car as the officer was attempting to carry out an inspection early Saturday.
RCMP say in a release today that a 36-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation was arrested near Highway 7 in Smiths Settlement, about 45 kilometres east of Halifax.
Police say the fishery officer wasn’t injured, however the driver has been charged with assault with a weapon.
Investigators say the fisheries officer was attempting to conduct an inspection at Eel Pond, just off the highway, when a man driving an Acura collided with a uniformed fishery officer who was instructing the driver to stop.
The driver was arrested at the scene by RCMP officers, and investigators say that during a search of the vehicle they seized an extendable baton and drug paraphernalia.
The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 20.
A second man who was present at the time was arrested by fisheries officers in relation to a Fisheries Act investigation and later released.
