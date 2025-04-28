Rogers begins turning on cellular service in some remaining TTC tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. says it has turned on cellular service in a small portion of the remaining subway tunnels where riders have been eagerly waiting to call, text and use data.. Riders take a subway train on the Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, April 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2025 10:06 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 10:27 am.

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. says it has turned on cellular service in a small portion of the remaining subway tunnels where riders have been eagerly waiting to be able to connect.

The company, which has been working to expand wireless service to the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected tunnels since last May, announced over the weekend that 5G service is now available between Kipling and Islington, and Keele and Dundas West stations.

For Rogers, the project began two years ago when it acquired the cellular network in the subway system from BAI Canada, vowing to upgrade existing infrastructure — which only Freedom Mobile customers had access to since 2015 — and extend it across the subway map.

By late 2023, the wireless network was available to passengers in every subway station, along with tunnels mostly concentrated downtown between St. George, Bloor-Yonge and Union stations.

Rogers says it’s aiming to connect 80 per cent of the entire tunnel network by the end of this year, aligning with a deadline set by the federal government, and will turn on 5G service as work is completed.

The company says work is taking place overnight and during weekend construction windows to minimize disruption for subway riders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Polls open as party leaders and Canadians cast their votes

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader...

updated

40m ago

Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump weighed in on the Canadian election, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state, as his tariffs and threats of annexation have become a central issue...

1h ago

Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when...

The Big Story

3h ago

Girl Guides of Canada leader, 64, charged in historical sexual assault case

An Ontario woman and Girl Guides of Canada leader is facing multiple charges in a historical sexual assault that dates back to 1998. York Regional Police launched an investigation in March 2025. Authorities...

45m ago

Top Stories

Polls open as party leaders and Canadians cast their votes

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader...

updated

40m ago

Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump weighed in on the Canadian election, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state, as his tariffs and threats of annexation have become a central issue...

1h ago

Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when...

The Big Story

3h ago

Girl Guides of Canada leader, 64, charged in historical sexual assault case

An Ontario woman and Girl Guides of Canada leader is facing multiple charges in a historical sexual assault that dates back to 1998. York Regional Police launched an investigation in March 2025. Authorities...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
GTA ridings that could help decide the election

The party that won Ontario has gone on to win the past 15 federal elections, with just one exception. Cristina Howorun looks at some of the key races to watch across the Greater Toronto area.

12h ago

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

8h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

17h ago

2:08
11 dead in ramming attack on Vancouver Filipino festival

A man in a vehicle raced along a street lined with food trucks at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more in an attack the interim police chief called the "darkest day" in the city's history.

18h ago

2:23
Federal leaders comment on Vancouver festival attack

Federal party leaders are making changes to their campaign schedules after the Vancouver festival attack. Our Glen McGregor has been following Mark Carney on the campaign trail and has the latest.

19h ago

More Videos