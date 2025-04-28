Tennis players in the dark as matches at Madrid Open suspended due to major power outage

Spectators roam inside the Madrid Open tennis tournament venue during a general blackout in Madrid, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

By Manu Fernandez And Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press

Posted April 28, 2025 9:12 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 1:19 pm.

MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was preparing to shower in a dark locker room after play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended and then postponed Monday due to a major power outage in Spain and Portugal.

Then Gauff realized that the water was off, too.

“So I just had to take baby wipes and wipe myself,” Gauff said, “and spray some perfume and call it a day.”

Gauff managed to beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-2 shortly before the outage, which apparently cut off the sound as she was giving a post-match interview on the court. Then the 2023 U.S. Open champion posted an Instagram story showing only an emergency light working in an otherwise dark locker room.

The ATP Tour said that two singles matches and one doubles match were underway when power went out at 12:34 p.m. local time (1034 GMT).

“The cut is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium,” the ATP added.

Tournament organizers said they “had no choice but to suspend/cancel all sporting activity in order to guarantee the safety of the players, fans and personnel.” They recommended all spectators leave the sports complex.

Grigor Dimitrov was leading Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 inside the main stadium when play was stopped. Also, Matteo Arnaldi was leading Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 3-2 when play was suspended. That match later continued — apparently with manual line calling — and Arnaldi won 6-3, 6-4.

The doubles match was also completed and some players were practicing despite the outage. A a few people remained in the stands to watch.

The blackout brought much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill, knocking out subway networks, phone lines, traffic lights and ATM machines.

Spanish power distributor Red Eléctrica said restoring power to large parts of the country after the outage could take up to 10 hours.

The company declined to speculate on the causes of the blackout.

Gauff also posted a photo of candles being distributed.

“I don’t think we’re even going to be able to go back to the hotel because the traffic lights are out,” Gauff said. “It’s just crazy how much we depend on electricity. It’s really insane and puts it in perspective.”

Another fourth-round women’s match was also completed before the blackout: Mirra Andreeva beat Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-1, 6-4.

Second-ranked Iga Swiatek “sat in the darkened players’ lounge, talking with members of her team,” ahead of her scheduled match against Diana Shnaider, the WTA Tour said.

Swiatek and Shnaider had been scheduled to play in the main stadium after the Dimitrov-Fearnley match.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka had been scheduled to play Peyton Stearns later.

___

Dampf reported from Rome.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Top Stories

Polls open across Canada as leaders, Canadians cast ballots in historic election

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader...

30m ago

Trump says Canada should become U.S. state as president weighs in on Canadian vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has weighed in on the Canadian election, repeating his claim that Canada should become a U.S. state after his tariffs and threats of annexation were a central issue...

1h ago

Canada votes 2025: A look back at the campaign and the potential outcomes for tonight

After 36 days, it all comes down to this. Canada is voting for its next leader and all eyes are on the Liberals and Conservatives in a neck and neck race. It comes after a wild swing from the winter when...

5h ago

Girl Guides of Canada leader, 64, charged in historical sexual assault case

An Ontario woman and Girl Guides of Canada leader is facing multiple charges in a historical sexual assault that dates back to 1998. York Regional Police launched an investigation in March 2025. Authorities...

2h ago

