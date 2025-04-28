The Vatican closes the Sistine Chapel to the public and prepares for a papal conclave

FILE - This Dec. 10, 1999 file photo shows Michelangelo's fresco "La Creazione" ("The Creation") on the ceiling of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri)

By Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

Posted April 28, 2025 12:12 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 5:22 am.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Exit tourists. Enter cardinals.

The Vatican has closed the Sistine Chapel, where cardinals will gather for the conclave to elect the next pope after the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at age 88.

Francis was buried Saturday after a funeral in St. Peter’s Square that gathered world leaders and hundreds of thousands of others, and a nine-day period of mourning is continuing before the conclave can start.

But the church is at the same time turning its attention to the next steps.

Key is preparing the Sistine Chapel for the red-robed cardinals who will gather at the Vatican in the heart of Rome to choose the next pope in an ancient process fictionalized in the 2024 film “Conclave.”

One key task: installing the chimney where ballots will be burned after votes.

Those visitors who managed to enter on Sunday considered themselves lucky, since there is no telling how long the conclave will last, and how long the gem of the Vatican Museums will remain off-limits.

“I think we felt very lucky to be able to be the last group of visitors to come in today,” said Sumon Khan, a tourist from the United States. “You know, our trip would not have been complete without seeing this beautiful place.”

According to a schedule determined by church law, the conclave can only begin after the nine-day mourning period. It is expected to start between May 5 and May 10.

When it does, the cardinals will enter solemnly to participate in a secretive process said to be guided by the holy spirit that will result in the selection of the next leader of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic church. The choice will determine whether the next pontiff will continue Francis’ reforms, with his focus on the poor and marginalized and the environment, or whether they will choose a pontiff closer in style to conservative predecessors like Benedict XVI focused on doctrine.

For inspiration, the cardinals will also have the great beauty of the frescoes painted by Michelangelo and other renowned Renaissance artists. The most recognizable is Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, showing God’s outstretched hand imparting the divine spark of life to the first man.

The chapel is named after Pope Sixtus IV, an art patron who oversaw the construction of the main papal chapel in the 15th century. But it was a later pontiff, Pope Julius II, who commissioned the works by Michelangelo, who painted the ceiling depicting scenes from Genesis from 1508 and 1512 and later returned to paint the Last Judgement on one of the walls.

When the conclave opens, cardinals will chant the Litany of Saints, the solemn, mystical Gregorian chant imploring the intercession of the saints, as they file into the chapel and take an oath of secrecy. The chapel’s thick double doors will close and the master of liturgy will utter the Latin words “Extra omnes,” meaning “everyone out.”

The secretive process is part of a tradition aimed at preserving the vote from external interference.

The world will then wait for a sign that a successor to Francis has been chosen. Black smoke coming from the chimney in the Sistine Chapel will indicate that they haven’t achieved the two-thirds majority for a new pope.

But when a pope is finally chosen, white smoke will rise and bells will toll.

___

Associated Press video reporter Pietro De Cristofaro contributed from Rome.

Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

8 murder charges laid against man after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino street festival

Murder charges have been laid after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver on Saturday evening, killing 11 people, including a 5-year-old. Deputy Chief...

8h ago

Voters go to the polls today after a 35-day election campaign packed with promises

OTTAWA — After a short, intense and heated election campaign of just 35 days, Canadians go to the polls today to elect a new federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre...

56m ago

Police search for driver who fled scene of multi-vehicle crash in south Etobicoke

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash in south Etobicoke on Sunday night. Investigators say at least two vehicles were involved in a collision just before 9...

7h ago

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing near Etobicoke motel

A man is dead following a Sunday morning stabbing in Etobicoke. Police say they were called to The Queensway Motel on The Queensway just east of Royal York Road just before 9:30 a.m. Insp. Todd Jocko...

14h ago

Top Stories

8 murder charges laid against man after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino street festival

Murder charges have been laid after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver on Saturday evening, killing 11 people, including a 5-year-old. Deputy Chief...

8h ago

Voters go to the polls today after a 35-day election campaign packed with promises

OTTAWA — After a short, intense and heated election campaign of just 35 days, Canadians go to the polls today to elect a new federal government. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre...

56m ago

Police search for driver who fled scene of multi-vehicle crash in south Etobicoke

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash in south Etobicoke on Sunday night. Investigators say at least two vehicles were involved in a collision just before 9...

7h ago

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing near Etobicoke motel

A man is dead following a Sunday morning stabbing in Etobicoke. Police say they were called to The Queensway Motel on The Queensway just east of Royal York Road just before 9:30 a.m. Insp. Todd Jocko...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

2h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

11h ago

2:08
11 dead in ramming attack on Vancouver Filipino festival

A man in a vehicle raced along a street lined with food trucks at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more in an attack the interim police chief called the "darkest day" in the city's history.

12h ago

2:23
Federal leaders comment on Vancouver festival attack

Federal party leaders are making changes to their campaign schedules after the Vancouver festival attack. Our Glen McGregor has been following Mark Carney on the campaign trail and has the latest.

13h ago

2:48
TDSB proposal to axe 66 school pools raises community concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest on why the school board is proposing to cut a series of education programs and what the public has to say about it.

More Videos