Trial set to begin in former world junior hockey players’ sexual assault case

The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to begin today in London, Ont.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Jury selection took place last Friday and the prosecution is set to give an overview today of the evidence it expects to show over the course of the trial.

The charges against the players relate to an encounter that took place in the city in June 2018, as many of the team’s members were in town for a Hockey Canada gala.

Court is expected to wrap up early today to allow jurors to vote in the federal election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press