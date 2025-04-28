updated

First of 11 killed victims of Vancouver festival attack identified

Flower bouquets and other tributes to the 11 deceased victims accumulate at the site of an attack in which a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (CityNews image)

By CityNews Staff

Posted April 28, 2025 10:00 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 12:19 pm.

A New Westminster teacher has been identified as one of the 11 deceased victims of Saturday’s attack at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver.

“It is with profound sadness that we share news that Kira Salim, teacher-counsellor at Fraser River Middle School and New Westminster Secondary School, was among those who lost their lives in the April 26 Lapu Lapu Day tragedy,” said a letter to parents from New Westminster Schools.

“Kira was a valued member of our community whose wisdom and care for our middle and secondary school students had a powerful impact. Their work, and the great spirit they brought to it, changed lives. The loss of our friend and colleague has left us all shocked and heartbroken.”

The school district is offering support to staff, students, and families, with counsellors on hand for anyone who may be struggling to cope with the loss.

“We are a small but mighty community. This is one of the qualities of New Westminster that Kira loved the most. Let us honour them by turning to each other and, through our grief, using the strength and resilience of our community to heal,” said the letter, signed by board chair Maya Russell and superintendent Mark Davidson.

The deceased victims of Saturday’s attack range in age from five to 65.

Most victims have yet to be officially identified, but various online fundraising campaigns have been set up to assist families.

—With files from Mike Lloyd

32 hospitalized among victims of attack

1130 NewsRadio has learned that 32 people who were injured in the attack were transported to six different hospitals around the Lower Mainland.

Initially, the attack’s reported death toll was eight. The number was raised to 11 when three people died in hospital or were declared dead on arrival.

BC Children’s Hospital, in Vancouver, still has multiple patients; among the youngest is a two-year-old.

As of Monday morning, 17 patients remain in hospital. Descriptions of their injuries range from non-life-threatening to serious to critical.

12 people were discharged from hospitals over the weekend.

—With files from Sonia Aslam

Resources for those experiencing trauma or who require support

A 24-hour assistance centre has been set up at the Douglas Park Community Centre at 801 West 22nd Avenue.

VPD Victim Liaison Officer: 604-717-3321.

Victim Services — available 24/7 by calling or texting 1-800-563-0808 or email 211-victimlinkbc@uwbc.ca.

310 Mental Health Line: 310-6789

Crisis Line: 1-800-784-2433

A Google Doc has been created by a group of local members of the Filipino community, listing emergency response resources. The members are not associated with any organizations. That Google Doc can be accessed here.

A Filipino Emergency Response website has been set up. This includes forms for support requests and a list of community spaces and gatherings. It also lists more resources. That can be accessed here.

