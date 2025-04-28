updated

Accused in Filipino festival attack had ‘contact’ with police in ‘neighbouring jurisdiction’ day before tragedy

A mourner pays their respects as flower bouquets and other tributes to the 11 deceased victims accumulate at the site of an attack in which a man drove a vehicle into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (CityNews image / OMNI News)

By Charlie Carey

Posted April 28, 2025 5:27 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 7:28 pm.

Police in Vancouver say the suspect in Saturday’s devastating car-ramming attack at a Filipino festival that killed 11 people had “contact” with another police department in the Lower Mainland the day before the tragedy.

In an update on Monday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department reiterated that the accused, 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, has had multiple previous interactions with police and medical professionals related to mental health.

“I can confirm that Kai-Ji Lo did have contact with the police in a neighbouring jurisdiction on April 25, the day before the vehicle attack. That contact was not criminal in nature, and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required,” Sgt. Steve Addison stated on Monday.

“Beyond that, I’m not prepared to disclose additional information at this time,” he said. Addison did not share additional details on the incident, such as which city it happened in, whether 911 was called, or whether it was at a business or private home.

Monday’s update comes after Lo was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder on Sunday afternoon.

Addison shared on Monday that the VPD anticipates more charges will be laid in the coming days or weeks.

“For those of you who are not from Vancouver, not from British Columbia, not from Canada — the way our system works here, is the police do not lay criminal charges. We collect evidence. We present reports to Crown Counsel, which is independent of the police. Crown Counsel then does an independent assessment of the evidence and formally lays charges. We do anticipate that additional charges will be laid as this investigation continues,” Addison said.

9 women, 2 men killed in the Lapu Lapu Day attack

1130 NewsRadio has learned that 32 people who were injured in the attack were transported to six different hospitals around the Lower Mainland.

Initially, the attack’s reported death toll was eight. That number was raised to 11 when three people died in hospital or were declared dead on arrival.

Addison said nine of the deceased victims are women and two are men, from all around Metro Vancouver. The five-year-old killed was a girl, Addison shared, with the 65-year-old a man.

“We will, in time, release the names of all the homicide victims. We are going to take a victim-centred, trauma-informed approach as we proceed through this investigation,” he explained.

“There are a number of victims, survivors who are still in hospital. Seven people remain in critical condition. Three people are in serious condition. There are other victims who were injured, who received medical attention, and may have been discharged from hospital,” Addison said.

“There are people who potentially were injured who we don’t know about yet, or people who sought medical attention on their own. So there are many, many more victims out there, and if there are people who are victims who we don’t know about yet, we encourage them to come forward and speak to us.”

Addison said investigators are continuing to comb through the crime scene, with officers expecting that police tape will come down by Tuesday.

“These are really incredibly hard days for all of us in this community. What has happened to us here in Vancouver, we’ve seen it happen in other cities. We’ve seen it happen in other countries. We’ve seen it happen throughout the world. It has never happened to us here, and it has absolutely shaken our entire community to the core,” he said.

“In the coming days, as we learn more about the victims in this horrific attack, the trauma is going to increase. It’s going to get harder before it gets easier,” Addison said.

“In addition to the investigation, the criminal investigation that we’re conducting, we, the Vancouver Police Department, we’re here to provide comfort and reassurance and to console and to support the community. We’re impacted by this. The entire community is impacted by this, and we will do what it takes, not just to investigate this horrific crime, but to provide comfort and reassurance, and to console the community, and to help the community in this absolutely unprecedented, unprecedented time.

“This has changed all of us. This has changed all of us. This will change the way we approach events and community events in the future,” he said.

CityNews will cover the VPD media availability live. You can watch CityNews 24/7 live or listen live to 1130 NewsRadio Vancouver to keep up to date with this story. You can also subscribe to breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Federal election 2025: Polls close Atlantic Canada as voting continues in rest of the country

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. The first polls closed in Newfoundland and Labrador...

2m ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

7h ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

1h ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Federal election 2025: Polls close Atlantic Canada as voting continues in rest of the country

After a short, intense and heated election campaign, Canadians are casting their ballots in a historic election to choose the next federal government. The first polls closed in Newfoundland and Labrador...

2m ago

All eyes on Singh's Burnaby riding for election day

The B.C. federal riding of Burnaby Central will be a matter of great interest Monday as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fights to hold onto a seat in the House of Commons and potentially for control of a party facing a wave of declining support in the polls.

7h ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP). In the...

1h ago

Election Day: Bloc Québécois’ fate closely bound to Canada’s

The fate of the Bloc Québécois on Election Day could have major repercussions on who forms government in Canada, and in what capacity. How the Bloc fares in Montreal-area ridings like La Prairie—Atateken,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Key ridings across Canada to watch on election night

There are several close races across the country that will help decide who wins the federal election. Cristina Howorun looks at some the ridings worth keeping a close eye on.

4h ago

3:11
GTA ridings that could help decide the election

The party that won Ontario has gone on to win the past 15 federal elections, with just one exception. Cristina Howorun looks at some of the key races to watch across the Greater Toronto area.

19h ago

3:34
Experts, voters weigh in on five-week race on eve of federal election

With just a few hours before Canadians head to the polls, Afua Baah speaks with political experts and voters on how the five-week race unfolded.

23h ago

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

15h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

More Videos