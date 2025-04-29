Amazon is not planning to show added tariff costs next to its online product listings

FILE - An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

By Wyatte Grantham-philips And Josh Boak (), The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2025 12:32 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 1:10 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is not planning to list added tariff costs next to product prices on its site — despite speculation spanning from a report that claimed the e-commerce giant would soon show new import charges, as well as fiery comments from President Donald Trump’s White House denouncing such a move.

The Trump administration’s reaction appeared to be based on a misinterpretation of internal plans being considered by Amazon, rather than a final decision made by the company.

Amazon’s Haul service — a recently launched, low-cost storefront — “considered the idea” of listing import charges on certain products, company spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. But this “was never approved and is not going to happen.”

Amazon launched Haul last year to sell electronics, apparel and other products priced under $20, aimed at competing against the success of China-founded rivals like Temu and Shein.

Earlier Tuesday, Punchbowl News had reported that Amazon planned to start showing how much of each product’s cost derived from tariffs “right next to” its total listed price, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter. While Amazon later confirmed that it would not be listing such added costs, the Trump administration was quick to criticize news of the move early Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Amazon of taking a “hostile and political act” — and further attacked the company by suggesting it was un-American.

“Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm,” Leavitt said at a Tuesday briefing with reporters.

It was unclear if the administration had been in contact with Amazon about the company’s response to tariffs — or potential ideas around communicating price hikes with shoppers. At Tuesday’s briefing, Leavitt said she had “just got off the phone with the president about Amazon’s announcement.”

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was one of a handful of powerful, ultra-wealthy tech titans who attended Trump’s inauguration in January — filling some of the most exclusive seats right behind the president. Whether his relationship with the president has strained since has yet to be seen, and Leavitt declined to comment when asked by reporters Tuesday.

The tariffs imposed by Trump — and responding retaliation from targeted countries, notably China — threaten to increase prices for both consumers and businesses. Economists warned that these import taxes will hike prices for a range of goods consumers buy each day — and lead to worse inflationary pressure.

In recent months, many CEOs and companies have also warned of weaker and uncertain outlooks due to the steep, and at times on-again, off again, import taxes — adding pressures on the Trump administration. And some big names have already raised prices, including Temu and Shein.

____________

Boak reported from Washington.

Wyatte Grantham-philips And Josh Boak (), The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

2h ago

Lapu Lapu Day festival car-ramming suspect was under care of mental health care team: VCH

The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority confirms that the driver accused of plowing his car through a section of a busy Filipino festival, killing 11 people, was under the care of one of its mental health...

breaking

22m ago

'Dangerous thunderstorms' could hit Toronto, risk of tornadoes

Toronto could be in for some "dangerous thunderstorms" with the potential for tornadoes that could develop across a wide span of Ontario on Tuesday afternoon. Environment Canada has expanded its severe...

updated

24m ago

Elections Canada says more than 19.2M voters cast a ballot in federal election

Elections Canada says more than 67 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election — more than 19.2 million people. While this election was widely expected to see increased turnout,...

8m ago

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

2h ago

Lapu Lapu Day festival car-ramming suspect was under care of mental health care team: VCH

The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority confirms that the driver accused of plowing his car through a section of a busy Filipino festival, killing 11 people, was under the care of one of its mental health...

breaking

22m ago

'Dangerous thunderstorms' could hit Toronto, risk of tornadoes

Toronto could be in for some "dangerous thunderstorms" with the potential for tornadoes that could develop across a wide span of Ontario on Tuesday afternoon. Environment Canada has expanded its severe...

updated

24m ago

Elections Canada says more than 19.2M voters cast a ballot in federal election

Elections Canada says more than 67 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election — more than 19.2 million people. While this election was widely expected to see increased turnout,...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.

12h ago

11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.

13h ago

11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.

12h ago

3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.

15h ago

More Videos