Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is offering her congratulations to Mark Carney and the Liberals following Monday’s election win, and thanking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for his work after his loss in an Ottawa-area seat.

Smith got right to the point in her response, saying the new Liberal minority needs to immediately start working with the province to “reset the relationship” between Ottawa and Alberta “with meaningful action rather than hollow rhetoric.”

“A large majority of Albertans are deeply frustrated that the same government that overtly attacked our provincial economy almost unabated for the past 10 years has been returned to government,” she said Tuesday.

The premier says she won’t let the status quo continue.

“Albertans are proud Canadians that want this nation to be strong, prosperous, and united, but we will no longer tolerate having our industries threatened and our resources landlocked by Ottawa,” Smith added.

In the weeks and months to come, she says Albertans will have a chance to discuss the province’s future, look at options to strengthen and protect Alberta “against future hostile acts from Ottawa” and ultimately, choose a path forward.

“As premier, I will facilitate and lead this discussion and process with the sincere hope of securing a prosperous future for our province within a united Canada that respects our province’s constitutional rights, facilitates rather than blocks the development and export of our abundant resources, and treats us as a valued and respected partner within confederation,” Smith said.

According to the premier’s office, a special caucus meeting is scheduled for Friday to further discuss the topic.

Smith says she’ll have more to say after the meeting is wrapped.

Premier thanks Poilievre

Despite indicating late Monday he has no intentions to step away from Conservative party leadership, the future is uncertain for Poilievre.

He was defeated by the Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy in the Carleton riding, a seat Poilievre was first elected to in 2004.

Smith says Poilievre is and continues to be a true friend of Alberta.

“I also want to sincerely thank Pierre Poilievre for his powerful and principled advocacy against the last decade’s punitive taxation and anti-resource policies that have made our country weaker, more divided and overly-dependent on the United States,” she said. “Mr. Poilievre’s vision for a safer, more affordable, united and prosperous Canada drove the policy debate in this country for the last several years and has inspired millions to see the unique potential of our nation.”

The premier says the Liberals and NDP “demeaned and demonized” Albertans, their values, and industries for political gain, while Poilevre empowered Albertans and the provincial energy sector in his campaign.

“His respect and admiration for Albertans could not have been clearer,” she said.

Alberta remained a Conservative stronghold Monday, with 34 of the province’s 37 ridings going blue. The Liberals won two seats in Alberta — one in Edmonton and one in Calgary, while the NDP held onto a seat in Edmonton-Strathcona.