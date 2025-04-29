Man dies in two-vehicle crash involving truck and TTC bus in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 29, 2025 7:36 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 7:45 pm.

A man has died in a collision involving a truck and TTC bus in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.

Toronto police were called to Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East just after 6 p.m. to reports of the collision.

Reports indicated the driver of the truck had possibly been ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics tell CityNews, the truck driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The intersection is closed for an investigation.

