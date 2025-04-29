Man dies in two-vehicle crash involving truck and TTC bus in Scarborough

A man has died in a collision involving a truck and TTC bus in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.

Toronto police were called to Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East just after 6 p.m. to reports of the collision.

Reports indicated the driver of the truck had possibly been ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics tell CityNews, the truck driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The intersection is closed for an investigation.