Newly-elected Prime Minister Carney vows to stand firm against United States

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses supporters at his campaign headquarters on election night in Ottawa, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 5:08 am.

OTTAWA — After coming out victorious in a tight election campaign, Prime Minister Mark Carney is vowing to unite a divided country in the face of ongoing tensions with the United States.

In a speech delivered to supporters early Tuesday morning, Carney promised to lead a government that represents all Canadians and said the country works when Canadians work together.

Carney — who will now take a seat in the House of Commons for the first time, having won his Ottawa-area riding — is continuing in the role of prime minister in the middle of a trade war with the U.S.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh lost his Vancouver-area seat and announced he’d be resigning as party leader once the party selects an interim replacement.

At least a dozen NDP MPs have lost their seats, and preliminary results show it may be difficult for the party to maintain official party status — which gives a party access to research funding and more opportunities to ask questions during question period.

With the election in the rear-view mirror, Carney is expected to meet soon with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney held his first phone call with Trump during the first week of the election.

The two agreed that they would immediately launch discussions on a new trade and security pact following the election.

Fresh off his election win, Carney promised to govern with “humility” and to work with other parties across Parliament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

