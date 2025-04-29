Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding.

Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy had 50.5 per cent of the vote (a count of 42,374) as of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, compared to Poilievre’s 46 per cent and 38,581 votes.

Poilievre has represented the Carleton riding in Ottawa since 2004. Poilievre won the Ottawa-area riding in the 2021 election with 50 per cent of the vote.

Fanjoy’s campaign focused on building more homes and lowering the cost of living.

“Canadians have opted for a razor-thin minority government. A virtual tie in the vote count,” Poilievre said late on Monday night. “I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Carney on leading this minority government. We will have plenty of time to debate and disagree, but tonight we come together as Canadians.”

Elections Canada says it has decided to pause counting of special ballots until later Tuesday morning.

A handful of ridings remain too close to call, and the move means Canadians won’t know until later in the day whether Mark Carney’s Liberals have won a minority or majority mandate.