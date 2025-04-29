breaking

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

TOPSHOT - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in the federal election in Ottawa, Ontario Canada, on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Wyld / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN WYLD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 29, 2025 5:34 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 6:15 am.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding.

Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy had 50.5 per cent of the vote (a count of 42,374) as of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, compared to Poilievre’s 46 per cent and 38,581 votes.

Poilievre has represented the Carleton riding in Ottawa since 2004. Poilievre won the Ottawa-area riding in the 2021 election with 50 per cent of the vote.

Fanjoy’s campaign focused on building more homes and lowering the cost of living.

“Canadians have opted for a razor-thin minority government. A virtual tie in the vote count,” Poilievre said late on Monday night. “I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Carney on leading this minority government. We will have plenty of time to debate and disagree, but tonight we come together as Canadians.”

Elections Canada says it has decided to pause counting of special ballots until later Tuesday morning.

A handful of ridings remain too close to call, and the move means Canadians won’t know until later in the day whether Mark Carney’s Liberals have won a minority or majority mandate.

Top Stories

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form government, Poilievre defeated in Ottawa-area riding

In a stunning reversal of expectations and polling from just months ago, the Liberal Party of Canada under Mark Carney is set to secure a fourth term of office, but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh won't be returning...

34m ago

Newly-elected Prime Minister Carney vows to stand firm against United States

After coming out victorious in a tight election campaign, Prime Minister Mark Carney is vowing to unite a divided country in the face of ongoing tensions with the United States. In a speech delivered...

32m ago

Elections Canada pauses vote counting with majority still in question

Elections Canada says it has decided to pause counting of special ballots until later Tuesday morning. A handful of ridings remain too close to call, and the move means Canadians won't know until later...

53m ago

Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of Parliament (MP). In the table...

1h ago

