Trial continues for 5 former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team

Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. A London, Ont., judge is set to hear legal arguments today in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 5:17 am.

The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to continue today in London, Ont.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in the city in 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Jurors heard the detailed allegations against the players for the first time Monday as the Crown made its opening submissions.

Prosecutor Heather Donkers told the court the complainant felt she had no choice but to go along with what the group of men told her to do inside the hotel room that night.

She says the case is not about what jurors believe they would do — or what they think someone should do — in that situation, but rather whether the complainant voluntarily consented to each sexual act at the time it happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canada election 2025: Liberals set to form government, Poilievre defeated in Ottawa-area riding

In a stunning reversal of expectations and polling from just months ago, the Liberal Party of Canada under Mark Carney is set to secure a fourth term of office, but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh won't be returning...

0m ago

Newly-elected Prime Minister Carney vows to stand firm against United States

After coming out victorious in a tight election campaign, Prime Minister Mark Carney is vowing to unite a divided country in the face of ongoing tensions with the United States. In a speech delivered...

33m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy had 50.5 per cent of the vote (a count of...

breaking

33m ago

Elections Canada pauses vote counting with majority still in question

Elections Canada says it has decided to pause counting of special ballots until later Tuesday morning. A handful of ridings remain too close to call, and the move means Canadians won't know until later...

54m ago

