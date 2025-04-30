Canadiens eliminated from playoffs after losing Game 5 in Washington

The Montreal Canadiens are out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Montreal fell 4-1 to the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of their first-round series Wednesday, losing the best-of-seven matchup in five games.

Alex Ovechkin scored on a laser of a shot off a faceoff, Logan Thompson made some spectacular saves among his 28 and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in Game 5 of their first-round series Wednesday night to advance in the NHL playoffs.

It’s the Capitals’ first series win since capturing the Stanley Cup in 2018, and they clinched at home for the first time since 2015. They face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round with a spot in the Eastern Conference final at stake.

Ovechkin led the way with his power-play goal 11 minutes in, setting off chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” from the juiced up crowd. Pierre-Luc Dubois delivered a perfect pass to Jakob Chychrun, who beat Jakub Dobes just over two minutes later. Tom Wilson provided a valuable insurance goal late in the second period.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck past Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) in the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Fans expressed their appreciation for Thompson with chants of “LT! LT!” when he turned aside Kaiden Guhle on a three-on-one rush and with under two minutes left when he flashed his glove to rob Nick Suzuki with Dobes pulled for an extra attacker. Brandon Duhaime sealed it with an empty-netter with 25.6 seconds left.

Thompson was at his best at the start when the Canadiens came out with the desperation expected from a team facing elimination and then in the third when they pressed and tilted the ice toward him. Much like the final minutes of Game 2, Washington’s No. 1 goaltender kept the puck out of the net in crucial situations to pave the way to a victory — sometimes getting his masked head in the way of shots.

The Capitals asserted their dominance in the East’s 1 versus 8 series, a year after getting swept as the underdog in it by the New York Rangers. Banged up and without top goalie Sam Montembeault and scoring winger Patrik Laine, the Canadiens got a goal from Emil Heineman but ultimately ran out of steam after going on a tear down the stretch late in the regular season to be the last team to qualify for the playoffs.

Montreal becomes the second team knocked out of the post-season.

The Canadiens unexpectedly returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, marking a turnaround for the storied franchise that began its first rebuild after a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season.

Montreal lived near the NHL’s basement for three years and was not a popular pre-season pick to reach the playoffs.

The Canadiens stumbled out of the gate and ranked 31st in the NHL on Dec. 1, more than a quarter of the way through the season.

A hot streak during the holiday season was one of many turning points in a roller-coaster campaign.

The Canadiens struggled again in late January and early February to fall behind in the playoff race, but rebounded with a 15-5-6 run after the 4 Nations Face-Off break in a stretch filled with dramatic comebacks.

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (13) skates with the puck against Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) in the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Montreal captured the second — and final — wild card in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 win over Carolina in its final game of the regular season. The matchup drew so much attention that the French-language federal election debate needed to be rescheduled two hours earlier than planned.

Captain Nick Suzuki led the way with 89 points — the most by a Canadien since 1995-96 — while Calder Trophy favourite Lane Hutson set new franchise records for a rookie defenceman.

Sam Montembeault established himself as a solid No. 1 goalie, and veterans Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher had their best seasons in years, among several other key performances in a special season.

The youngest team to reach the playoffs, the Canadiens also qualified with the fewest points (91) and worst goal-differential (-20).