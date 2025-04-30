The Big Story

What happened with Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh?

Jagmeet Singh, who has since announced he is stepping down as NDP leader, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre exchange points during the French-language federal leaders' debate, in Montreal, on April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 30, 2025 7:24 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 7:49 am.

The Liberal minority government is now officially set.

What’s also now official is the deep dive into what went wrong with the campaigns of Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh, two party leaders who lost their seats on Monday night.

Between the Doug Ford fight with Poilievre and the NDP losing official party status, there are many storylines to emerge from the election.

Here to break it down with host Mark Day is Rob Snow, NewsRadio’s national talk show host.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

3h ago

Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday. Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong...

17m ago

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

1h ago

Woman critically injured by falling tree branch in midtown Toronto

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

27m ago

Top Stories

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

3h ago

Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday. Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong...

17m ago

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

1h ago

Woman critically injured by falling tree branch in midtown Toronto

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.
11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.
11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.
3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.
More Videos