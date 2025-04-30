What happened with Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh?

The Liberal minority government is now officially set.

What’s also now official is the deep dive into what went wrong with the campaigns of Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh, two party leaders who lost their seats on Monday night.

Between the Doug Ford fight with Poilievre and the NDP losing official party status, there are many storylines to emerge from the election.

Here to break it down with host Mark Day is Rob Snow, NewsRadio’s national talk show host.