Hockey players’ sexual assault trial shown security, phone videos

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2025 12:20 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 12:56 pm.

LONDON — A young woman prosecutors allege was sexually assaulted by five hockey players in June 2018 said it was “all consensual” in a cellphone video recorded near the end of the encounter.

The video was one of several clips shown today at the trial of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

The five accused, who were on Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team, have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

In the video, which was taken in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018, the woman is holding a white towel against her body.

Prosecutors said in their opening submissions on Monday that the video was taken by McLeod.

Court has also seen security video from the lobby of the hotel where the encounter took place and from a bar where some of the players and the complainant were earlier that evening.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to experience 'modest recession' with Windsor the most impacted by U.S. tariffs: FAO

Ontario's economy will experience a "modest recession" this year, while potential growth will be cut in half in 2026 as a result of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. A report by the Financial...

43m ago

Cherry blossom peak bloom in Toronto expected later this week

The City of Toronto says it expects cherry blossom trees in High Park will reach their peak bloom later this week. Starting Monday, there will be no vehicle access to Toronto’s largest public park...

6m ago

Police search for vehicle of interest in fatal shooting outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

updated

29m ago

Jonathan Pedneault resigns as Green Party co-leader

Jonathan Pedneault announced Wednesday he is resigning as the co-leader of the Green Party of Canada following his defeat in his riding in the federal election. In a letter he shared on social media,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to experience 'modest recession' with Windsor the most impacted by U.S. tariffs: FAO

Ontario's economy will experience a "modest recession" this year, while potential growth will be cut in half in 2026 as a result of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. A report by the Financial...

43m ago

Cherry blossom peak bloom in Toronto expected later this week

The City of Toronto says it expects cherry blossom trees in High Park will reach their peak bloom later this week. Starting Monday, there will be no vehicle access to Toronto’s largest public park...

6m ago

Police search for vehicle of interest in fatal shooting outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

updated

29m ago

Jonathan Pedneault resigns as Green Party co-leader

Jonathan Pedneault announced Wednesday he is resigning as the co-leader of the Green Party of Canada following his defeat in his riding in the federal election. In a letter he shared on social media,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.
17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.
11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.
11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.
3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.
More Videos