It’s April 30. On tax deadline day, this is your final reminder to file

Tax filing season has officially ended on Wednesday for most Canadians. A Canada Revenue Agency sign in Ottawa is shown on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 8:15 am.

For most Canadians, today is the last day to file your taxes which is especially important if you need to avoid late penalties and interest on amounts owing.

The deadline for self-employed workers to file to the Canada Revenue Agency is June 16, though interest on any outstanding balances begin accruing after today.

Late tax filers could see a five per cent penalty on their balance owing and an additional one per cent for each full month that they delay filing after the due date, to a maximum of 12 months.

Tax experts say it’s still important to file your taxes on time even if you can’t pay the amount owing in order to avoid an even higher bill from late-filing fees.

This tax season was mired in confusion over the Trudeau-led government’s proposed capital gains inclusion rate hike, which was later cancelled by Mark Carney when he took over as prime minister.

The CRA estimates it will ultimately receive more than 20 million tax returns this year.

Top Stories

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

3h ago

Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday. Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong...

15m ago

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

1h ago

Woman critically injured by falling tree branch in midtown Toronto

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

25m ago

