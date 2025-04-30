Loblaw says Q1 profit up from year ago amid strength in customer response to offers

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have both entered into automatic share purchase plans with brokers. produce section of a Toronto Loblaws is seen on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2025 6:56 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 8:14 am.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as the company saw strong customer response to loyalty offers and promotions.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says its net earnings available to common shareholders amounted to $503 million or $1.66 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 22.

The result was up from a profit of $459 million or $1.47 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.88 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.72 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $14.1 billion, up from $13.6 billion, as food retail same-store sales rose by 2.2 per cent.

Drug retail same-store sales rose 3.8 per cent, with pharmacy and health care services same-store sales up 6.4 per cent, and front store same-store sales increasing 0.9 per cent.

