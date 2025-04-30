The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington.

Authorities were called to the buffet-style restaurant, located at 1881 Fairview Street, at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

An adult male was treated for gunshot wounds and rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no known risk to public safety.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with dash cam footage of Fairview Street and Brant Street between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday is asked to contact police.