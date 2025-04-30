York police charge 7, recover $3M in stolen construction tools through organized theft probe

Police said that between December 2024 and March 2025, the operation Project Steal N' Spirits targeted the theft of high-end construction tools from wholesalers and commercial businesses throughout York Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 30, 2025 8:36 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 8:37 am.

York Regional Police have laid charges against seven individuals and recovered more than $3 million in stolen property following a focused investigation into organized theft rings.

Police said that between December 2024 and March 2025, the operation Project Steal N’ Spirits targeted the theft of high-end construction tools from wholesalers and commercial businesses throughout York Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Authorities executed multiple search warrants at a Toronto residence and various storage lockers, leading to the recovery of stolen property valued at more than $3 million.

Seven arrested and charged

  • Jie Zhou, 46, Toronto
  • Chen Feng, 45, Toronto
  • Lakhwinder Toor, 42, Caledon
  • Manish Manish, 31, Mississauga
  • Jagdish Pandher, 43, Brampton
  • Harpreet Bandhal, 42, Mississauga

The seven individuals face various charges, including participation in activities of a criminal organization, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as additional suspects could be identified and more stolen goods recovered.

Photos

Open Gallery 6 items
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

4h ago

Jonathan Pedneault resigns as Green Party co-leader

Jonathan Pedneault announced Wednesday he is resigning as the co-leader of the Green Party of Canada following his defeat in his riding in the federal election. In a letter he shared on social media,...

32m ago

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

6h ago

Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday. Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

4h ago

Jonathan Pedneault resigns as Green Party co-leader

Jonathan Pedneault announced Wednesday he is resigning as the co-leader of the Green Party of Canada following his defeat in his riding in the federal election. In a letter he shared on social media,...

32m ago

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

6h ago

Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday. Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Jewellery bait-and-switch crime has a heartbreaking twist

A couple in Maple, Ont., reached out to Speakers Corner after a precious piece of jewellery was snatched in an ongoing distraction crime spree. Pat Taney reports.
17:42
Federal election 2025: Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney addresses supporters

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to secure a fourth term in government. Leader Mark Carney addressed supporters in Ottawa, pledging to represent all Canadians.
11:25
Conservative leader Poilievre concedes federal election

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has conceded the federal election, adding they will hold the new Liberal government to account.
11:59
Canada election 2025: Jagmeet Singh announces he's stepping down as leader

While addressing and thanking supporters in Burnaby, B.C., Jagmeet Singh announced he will be stepping down as leader of the New Democratic Party.
3:28
‘The Bloc is in decline’: BQ loses seats in Quebec

Despite leader Yves-François Blanchet winning his seat, “the Bloc is in decline” says political analyst Karim Boulos about the Bloc Québécois’ performance on Election Day.
More Videos