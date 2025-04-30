York police charge 7, recover $3M in stolen construction tools through organized theft probe
Posted April 30, 2025 8:36 am.
Last Updated April 30, 2025 8:37 am.
York Regional Police have laid charges against seven individuals and recovered more than $3 million in stolen property following a focused investigation into organized theft rings.
Police said that between December 2024 and March 2025, the operation Project Steal N’ Spirits targeted the theft of high-end construction tools from wholesalers and commercial businesses throughout York Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
Authorities executed multiple search warrants at a Toronto residence and various storage lockers, leading to the recovery of stolen property valued at more than $3 million.
Seven arrested and charged
- Jie Zhou, 46, Toronto
- Chen Feng, 45, Toronto
- Lakhwinder Toor, 42, Caledon
- Manish Manish, 31, Mississauga
- Jagdish Pandher, 43, Brampton
- Harpreet Bandhal, 42, Mississauga
The seven individuals face various charges, including participation in activities of a criminal organization, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police said the investigation is ongoing as additional suspects could be identified and more stolen goods recovered.