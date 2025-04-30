York Regional Police have laid charges against seven individuals and recovered more than $3 million in stolen property following a focused investigation into organized theft rings.

Police said that between December 2024 and March 2025, the operation Project Steal N’ Spirits targeted the theft of high-end construction tools from wholesalers and commercial businesses throughout York Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Authorities executed multiple search warrants at a Toronto residence and various storage lockers, leading to the recovery of stolen property valued at more than $3 million.

Seven arrested and charged

Jie Zhou, 46, Toronto

Chen Feng, 45, Toronto

Lakhwinder Toor, 42, Caledon

Manish Manish, 31, Mississauga

Jagdish Pandher, 43, Brampton

Harpreet Bandhal, 42, Mississauga

The seven individuals face various charges, including participation in activities of a criminal organization, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as additional suspects could be identified and more stolen goods recovered.

