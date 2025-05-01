4 men arrested, 1 female at large, after robbery attempt at Oshawa cellphone store

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 1, 2025 4:17 pm.

Police in Durham Region have arrested four men and are seeking a female suspect after a robbery attempt at an Oshawa cellphone store on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called at around 12:30 p.m. for a robbery in progress at a Telus store located at 1300 King Street East.

Investigators say a female suspect posed as a customer so an employee would open the door, allowing three males to rush into the store.

Once inside, investigators say they assaulted an employee and forced him to the back of the business in an attempt to get into the safe.

They were unsuccessful, Durham police said in a release, and fled before police arrived. The employee was not seriously injured.

“A fourth male suspect remained in a silver Honda CR-V parked nearby,” the release revealed. “The suspects fled to the waiting Honda and fled westbound on King Street.”

The suspects weren’t on the loose for long. Police say the four males were arrested shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

It was only after an investigation that police determined the female posing as a customer was also involved in the robbery. She remains at large and is described as a Black female, 15 to 24 years old, with a slim build and black hair. She is about five feet five and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black pants and white/black Nike sneakers.

The following suspects remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

  • Trejean Ouellette, 21, of Kitchener, is charged with Robbery/Assault With Intent To Steal and Disguise With Intent.
  • Nathan Pollock, 24, of Quinte West, is charged with Robbery/Assault With Intent To Steal and Disguise With Intent.
  • Hamidou Moussa, 22, of Waterloo, is charged with Robbery/Assault With Intent To Steal and Disguise With Intent.
  • Corick Henlin, 26, of Toronto, is charged with: Robbery/Assault With Intent To Steal and Driving While Under Suspension.
