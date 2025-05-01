Advocate fears mental health stigma after Vancouver festival tragedy

Members of the Filipino community gather at a memorial site for the victims of an incident where a car drove through a crowd killing multiple people in Vancouver, Monday April 28, 2025. Tents from the Lapu Lapu festival remain up behind police lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

By Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 4:59 am.

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia advocate says people with mental illness and those who work with them are afraid of the consequences that could come in reaction to the festival tragedy that killed 11 people in Vancouver on Saturday.

Health officials have said the suspect, Adam Kai-Ji Lo, was under the care of a mental health team and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said Lo was on “extended leave,” a term used to refer to people under involuntary care, at the time of the attack.

Jonny Morris, the CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s B.C. division, said there is “real fear” there could be reactionary moves that may not make the kind of difference people are seeking in response to the attack on the Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival.

But these could add to stigma around mental health, he said.

“I’m picking up fears that … because of the way it’s being framed, without the analysis of the system beyond the individual, will stigma increase?” he said.

“We’ve seen that after incidents like this. Will discrimination increase? Will employers say, ‘Oh, you have a mental illness. Oh, you might be violent. I’m not going to hire you.’ And what about landlords and people with mental illness? ‘Oh, we don’t want you living in our building because of your mental illness.’

“Because that’s how stigma works. That’s how discrimination works.”

Police have said Lo had “a significant history of interactions with police and health-care professionals related to mental health.” He is facing eight second-degree murder charges.

Premier David Eby has promised a review of the province’s Mental Health Act and said there will be “full public inquiry” if the criminal case does not lead to answers.

Sim said Wednesday that the case pointed to a “deeper failure in the mental health system” and that people are “sick and tired” of inquiries into a recurring pattern of people in a mental health crisis becoming involved in violence.

Morris said any examination of the situation should be a systemic review of all factors that contributed and how the system can be improved.

He said the way the tragedy is talked about publicly shapes how safe people feel about accessing help if they are in a mental health crisis.

“Stigma, and the ways we talk about mental illness in these moments really can contribute to feeling safe and people feeling more likely to reach out for help, or it can push people apart and help people feel less safe reaching out for help,” he said.

He said it’s important to let the legal process unfold to fully understand what role mental illness and the impacts of symptoms played in the situation.

“The ways in which we describe mental illness, people with mental illness, has very real impact upon the millions of people across this country who live with mental illness and who will not go on to commit a violent crime, and we just need to think that through carefully before reaching for solutions.”

On Wednesday, Eby asked people to “reserve judgment” on what went wrong in this case, after being asked about the suspect’s mental health-care situation.

“The vast majority of people who live with mental health issues are no threat to anybody in the public,” Eby said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House "within the next week." Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win...

6h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

6h ago

Planned festival security meeting in Toronto shifts focus amid Vancouver attack

City officials, police and Toronto festival organizers will be meeting to talk about security issues, a planned meeting ahead of festival season, but the agenda has changed in light of the Vancouver attack...

8h ago

'It was all consensual,' woman says in video shown at hockey players' trial

WARNING: The following story contain graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Holding a white towel against her body, a young woman smiles and looks into the camera. "It was all consensual,"...

11h ago

Top Stories

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House "within the next week." Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win...

6h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

6h ago

Planned festival security meeting in Toronto shifts focus amid Vancouver attack

City officials, police and Toronto festival organizers will be meeting to talk about security issues, a planned meeting ahead of festival season, but the agenda has changed in light of the Vancouver attack...

8h ago

'It was all consensual,' woman says in video shown at hockey players' trial

WARNING: The following story contain graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Holding a white towel against her body, a young woman smiles and looks into the camera. "It was all consensual,"...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Cool with storm risk Thursday afternoon

There is a chance for more storms on Thursday afternoon with temperatures hovering just above 10 degrees. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

3:07
Jury in hockey sex assault trial shown video of complainant in London hotel room

The jury saw cell phone video of the complainant saying “it was all consensual.” Later in the day, NHL player Taylor Raddysh testified - he is not facing any charges. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:25
Ford suggests Ontario judges be elected during rant on bail reform

While suggesting the province's judicial system is "broken," the Premier also called out "bleeding-heart judges" who "have this sense of entitlement." Mark McAllister has more on Ford's idea involving U.S.-style elections for judges.

12h ago

2:09
Hockey players' trial shown security, phone videos

A short video of a woman holding a white towel against her body, smiling and saying, "It was all consensual," was shown at the trial of five junior hockey players accused of sexual assault.

12h ago

5:44
'This case is going to come down to consent': Analyzing the sex assault trial of five ex-world junior hockey players'

The trial of five former Canadian World Junior Hockey Players continued in London on Wednesday, after tech issues forced the judge to adjourn early Tuesday. Faiza Amin speaks with defence attorney, Alex Karapancev, on new evidence presented in court.

14h ago

More Videos