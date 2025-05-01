Canadian auto parts makers spared 25 per cent U.S. tariffs that were set to take effect May 3

Autoworker Angely Labo works in the body shop producing the Chevrolet Silverado, at the GM Assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, on Tuesday, February 22 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By John Marchesan

Posted May 1, 2025 5:20 pm.

Canadian auto parts makers appear to have been spared additional U.S. tariffs, which were set to take effect this weekend.

On March 26, U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports into the United States, describing them at the time as “permanent” as part of a plan to foster more domestic manufacturing.

However, earlier this week, Trump amended that order to make it easier for vehicles that are assembled in the U.S. with foreign parts to not face prohibitively high import taxes.

Updated guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday noted that auto parts that fall under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico (CUSMA) trade agreement will not be subject to the new tariffs.

“It looks like the White House agrees that tariffs on [Canadian] parts would shut down [American] auto,” said Flavio Volpe, the head of Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association said in a social media post.

Top Stories

Ontario man arrested in Dominican Republic still stuck after charges dropped: family

The wife of a Canadian man who was arrested in the Dominican Republic after he was accused of smuggling drugs says all charges against him have been dropped, but he remains stuck there indefinitely. Jane...

5h ago

Police identify 2 of 3 suspects wanted in Scarborough sex assault and distraction theft investigation

Toronto police say they've identified two of three women who allegedly sexually assaulted store owners and employees as a means of distraction so their accomplices could steal cash. Between June 2024...

57m ago

Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15, against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature...

4h ago

4 men arrested, 1 female at large, after robbery attempt at Oshawa cellphone store

Police in Durham Region have arrested four men and are seeking a female suspect after a robbery attempt at an Oshawa cellphone store on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called at around 12:30 p.m....

1h ago

