Police identify man fatally stabbed in Etobicoke motel last month

Police have identified a 50-year-old man who was stabbed to death in an Etobicoke motel last month.

Investigators say just before 9:30 a.m. on April 27, two men were in a room at The Queensway Motel on The Queensway just east of Royal York Road when one of them stabbed the other.

Police arrested 57-year-old Tanas Shmagranovski of no fixed address at the scene. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police began life-saving measures on the victim, who was taken to a nearby trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified him as Eligio Martinez Gomez of Toronto.