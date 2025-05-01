Police identify man fatally stabbed in Etobicoke motel last month
Posted May 1, 2025 2:56 pm.
Police have identified a 50-year-old man who was stabbed to death in an Etobicoke motel last month.
Investigators say just before 9:30 a.m. on April 27, two men were in a room at The Queensway Motel on The Queensway just east of Royal York Road when one of them stabbed the other.
Police arrested 57-year-old Tanas Shmagranovski of no fixed address at the scene. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Police began life-saving measures on the victim, who was taken to a nearby trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have identified him as Eligio Martinez Gomez of Toronto.