Police investigate stabbing on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a man in his 20s was stabbed onboard a TTC bus in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Kennedy Road and Stratton Avenue area at around 6:22 p.m., for reports of a stabbing on a bus.

The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a male wearing a green jacket and grey jogging pants.

No further details were immediately available.

