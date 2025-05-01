Police investigate stabbing on TTC bus in Scarborough
Posted May 1, 2025 7:36 pm.
Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a man in his 20s was stabbed onboard a TTC bus in Scarborough on Thursday night.
Officers were called to the Kennedy Road and Stratton Avenue area at around 6:22 p.m., for reports of a stabbing on a bus.
The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for a suspect described as a male wearing a green jacket and grey jogging pants.
No further details were immediately available.
More to come