‘Sharp rise’ in Ontario measles cases with 223 new infections since last week

A person infected with measles is seen scratching their upper arm in this undated photo. CITYNEWS suthep wongkhad

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2025 1:02 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 1:27 pm.

Ontario is reporting its highest increase in measles cases since its outbreak began, with 223 new infections in the province over the past week.

That brings the total number of people in the province who have fallen ill from the virus to 1,243 since October. 

Public Health Ontario said in a report today that 84 people have been hospitalized – including 63 children – during the course of this outbreak. Eight patients have been admitted to intensive care.

The agency notes that its southwestern public health unit has had 57 new infections, compared to 15 the previous the week. Neighbouring Grand Erie Public Health is also seeing an uptick with 46 cases, compared to two the previous week.

Related:

Southwestern Public Health Unit’s Dr. Ninh Tran said this “sharp rise” is due to exposures in large unvaccinated households between siblings and other family members, and places where unimmunized people gather.

He said the increase in cases is not tied to any “particular singular” event, but rather, it’s due to a group of cases linked to one another. However, he did not pin the spread to a particular group.

Tran said the duration of hospital stays on average is usually just over three days, and ranges from about one to 11 days. 

Alberta reported 170 measles cases Wednesday – including nine hospitalizations – since its outbreak began in March.

Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan told The Canadian Press last week the numbers suggest that within weeks, that count could skyrocket to more than 1,000, like in Ontario.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15, against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature...

27m ago

Arrest made after video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

Police have made an arrest after a video uploaded online this week showed a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt,...

12m ago

Canadian Tire bidding on Hudson's Bay assets, sources say

Beleaguered retailer Hudson's Bay has attracted a bid from Canadian Tire, two sources familiar with the sales process say. The sources, who are not being named because they were not authorized to speak...

2h ago

Man critically injured in North York stabbing, suspect sought: police

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in North York. Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Harlandale Avenue, a residential area northwest of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15, against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature...

27m ago

Arrest made after video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

Police have made an arrest after a video uploaded online this week showed a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt,...

12m ago

Canadian Tire bidding on Hudson's Bay assets, sources say

Beleaguered retailer Hudson's Bay has attracted a bid from Canadian Tire, two sources familiar with the sales process say. The sources, who are not being named because they were not authorized to speak...

2h ago

Man critically injured in North York stabbing, suspect sought: police

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in North York. Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Harlandale Avenue, a residential area northwest of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:34
Attorney general on Ontario's 'tough on crime' proposals

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Ontario's Attorney General Doug Downey to discuss the Ford government's "tough-on-crime" proposals for judicial selection and bail reform in the province.

2h ago

2:03
On the record with Jays’ Alejandro Kirk

Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk discusses his first bobblehead with the Jays’ and dishes on his teammates with Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn

17h ago

2:20
Toronto Police launch guide on reporting a person missing

Toronto Police are launching a new guide on reporting a person missing. As Erica Natividad explains, the resource is aimed at dispelling myths and improving transparency and trust with the public.

18h ago

2:46
Centreville prepares to open this weekend

Toronto's island amusement park is days from opening and staff are just putting on the finishing touches to make everything ready. David Zura explains and gets a sneak peek.

18h ago

2:20
Cool with storm risk Thursday afternoon

There is a chance for more storms on Thursday afternoon with temperatures hovering just above 10 degrees. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

More Videos