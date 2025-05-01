Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

Toronto police investigate a stabbing on Harlandale Avenue in North York on May 1, 2025. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 1, 2025 9:06 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 9:26 am.

A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing in North York.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Harlandale Avenue, a residential area northwest of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West, just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Toronto Paramedic Services say the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police have released a limited description of the suspect but say he is fled in a vehicle.

So far, a description of the vehicle has not been provided.

