Standout student-athlete pitching a perfect game to the Majors

Brady Martynick’s charting an elite course to the MLB – as a student-athlete and pitcher with the Barrie Baycats U16 high-performance team, he’s already linked to the Philadelphia Phillies’ system.

Brady can also play 3rd base, says it takes a lot of work to juggle a high level of baseball with a high school course-load, but credits his mother, teachers, and administrators as he narrows his focus to a career in the MLB down the road.

Brady Martynick – Baseball

