Man injured in Cabbagetown stabbing
Posted May 1, 2025 5:34 am.
Last Updated May 1, 2025 6:58 am.
A man was injured after being stabbed inside an apartment building in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
Toronto police were notified of a stabbing in the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Authorities said a man in his 30s was stabbed inside an apartment building’s common area. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A male suspect in his 30s, last seen wearing a grey sweater, fled the area.