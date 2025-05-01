Man injured in Cabbagetown stabbing

Toronto police were notified of a stabbing in the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 1, 2025 5:34 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 6:58 am.

A man was injured after being stabbed inside an apartment building in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Toronto police were notified of a stabbing in the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said a man in his 30s was stabbed inside an apartment building’s common area. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A male suspect in his 30s, last seen wearing a grey sweater, fled the area.

