Man injured in Cabbagetown stabbing

A man was injured after being stabbed inside an apartment building in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Toronto police were notified of a stabbing in the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said a man in his 30s was stabbed inside an apartment building’s common area. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A male suspect in his 30s, last seen wearing a grey sweater, fled the area.