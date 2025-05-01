York Regional Police say a man posing as a massage therapist in Vaughan has been charged in an alleged sexual assault.

Authorities said the victim attended the man’s home for a massage on March 31, 2025. It’s alleged that during the massage, the man touched the victim for a sexual purpose.

On April 1, 2025, police arrested Mykola Kuzub, 41, of Vaughan. He’s been charged with sexual assault.

Investigators said the accused advertised his services online under the names “Nick Sailor” and “Nikolia Kuzub.” He was also known to target the Russian-speaking community, police added.

It was determined that Kuzub was not a registered massage therapist.

Police have released a photo of the accused, believing there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.