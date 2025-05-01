Victim impact statements today in trial of accused in fatal Quebec daycare bus crash

The scene outside a daycare centre in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, where a bus crashed into the building killing two children. The man accused of killing two children and injuring six others when the transit bus he was driving crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is back in court today, where both Crown and defence are expected to argue he was not criminally responsible for his actions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 5:18 am.

LAVAL — Families affected by a deadly bus crash at a Montreal-area daycare in 2023 are scheduled to read victim impact statements today in court.

Earlier in the week a Quebec Superior Court judge accepted a joint recommendation from the Crown and defence that Pierre Ny St-Amand is not criminally responsible for killing two children and injuring six others.

During his trial, doctors said the 53-year-old former city bus driver was experiencing psychosis and didn’t know right from wrong when he drove a bus into the daycare on Feb. 8, 2023.

He killed four-year-old Jacob Gauthier and a five-year-old girl named Maëva, whose family name is covered by a publication ban at the request of her parents.

The Crown has said as many as 10 people will deliver statements during what is expected to be an emotional day.

Prosecutors have said they plan to have Ny St-Amand declared a high-risk offender, a designation that would impose stricter rules on him and require any decision taken by the provincial mental health tribunal to be confirmed by the Superior Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press

