Never argue: 115-year-old British woman, now the world’s oldest, gives her recipe to long life

This undated handout provided by Hallmark Care Homes shows Ethel Caterham, who on Friday, May 2, 2025 is now the world's oldest woman according to LongeviQuest. (Hallmark Care Homes via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2025 10:08 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 10:53 am.

LONDON (AP) — For Ethel Caterham, the trick to a long life — and in her case, it really has been — is not to argue.

Caterham, who is 115, became the world’s oldest living person, according to the Gerontology Research Group, after Sister Inah Canabarro, a Brazilian nun and teacher, died on Wednesday at the tender age of 116.

“Never arguing with anyone, I listen and I do what I like,” she said from her nursing home in Surrey, southwest of London, on the secret to her longevity.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1909, in the village of Shipton Bellinger in the south of England, five years before the outbreak of World War I. She was the second youngest of eight siblings.

Travel has been in her blood, it’s clear. In 1927, at the age of 18, Caterham embarked on a journey to India, working as a nanny for a British family, where she stayed for three years before returning to England, according to the GRG.

She met her husband Norman, who was a major in the British army, at a dinner party in 1931, and they were stationed in Hong Kong and Gibraltar, the GRG said. They had two daughters whom they raised in the U.K. Norman died in 1976.

Hallmark Lakeview Luxury Care Home in Camberley, where Caterham is a resident, posted pictures of her cutting a cake and wearing a “115” tiara in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Huge congratulations to Lakeview resident, Ethel on becoming the oldest person in the world! What an incredible milestone and a true testament to a life well-lived,” it said in an accompanying statement. “Your strength, spirit, and wisdom are an inspiration to us all. Here’s to celebrating your remarkable journey!”

The title of the oldest person ever is held by French woman Jeanne Calment, who lived to 122 years 164 days, according to Guinness World Records.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GM to cut one shift at Oshawa plant, cites 'evolving trade environment'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says the automaker is planning to reduce the number of shifts at the plant. Unifor said in a statement...

39m ago

Brampton man charged with first-degree murder after shooting at plaza

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton last month. Police said they received a 9-1-1 call for a shooting in the area of Bramalea and Dewside...

1h ago

Second man arrested, charges upgraded in death of Markham woman

Police have charged a second suspect and upgraded charges against another man in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer. Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine...

1h ago

Canada election 2025: What's next for Mark Carney and setting up the 45th Parliament?

Canada will be hosting the G7 in June, but here's what needs to be done before then to ensure the government and parliament are functioning.

13h ago

Top Stories

GM to cut one shift at Oshawa plant, cites 'evolving trade environment'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says the automaker is planning to reduce the number of shifts at the plant. Unifor said in a statement...

39m ago

Brampton man charged with first-degree murder after shooting at plaza

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton last month. Police said they received a 9-1-1 call for a shooting in the area of Bramalea and Dewside...

1h ago

Second man arrested, charges upgraded in death of Markham woman

Police have charged a second suspect and upgraded charges against another man in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer. Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine...

1h ago

Canada election 2025: What's next for Mark Carney and setting up the 45th Parliament?

Canada will be hosting the G7 in June, but here's what needs to be done before then to ensure the government and parliament are functioning.

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Province considers involuntary treatment for individuals in jail, on parole, probation

The provincial government is set to examine a proposal that would mandate addiction treatment for individuals in jail, on probation, or on parole. Jazan Grewal reports.

12h ago

4:25
Leafs fans erupt after team books ticket to second round

CityNews’ Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the team booked their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

12h ago

2:29
Lots of rain on the way

Have your umbrellas ready for at least the next week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:24
Cherry blossoms dazzle Torontonians across the city

While High Park has become famous for its cherry blossom trees at this time of year, the iconic trees are planted in many other locations. David Zura goes to see if they're blooming.

16h ago

2:17
Arrest made after video captures man shoving cart into cyclist

A viral video is causing both shock and outrage. It shows a man pushing a shopping cart in front of an e-bike causing the rider to fall violently to the ground.  Shauna Hunt with the allegation that this was an intentional assault. 

17h ago

More Videos