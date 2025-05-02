A man and woman are seriously injured after a collision in Toronto

Toronto Paramedic Services. Photo: CityNews.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted May 2, 2025 10:10 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 10:11 pm.

Two people were critically injured, in a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in the South Annex neighbourhood on Friday night.

Toronto Police officers were notified of a collision in the Bathurst Street and Ulster Street area just after 9 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics say two adults were taken to a trauma centre. One man and one woman both in serious, life-threatening condition.

No other details were released.

