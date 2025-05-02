breaking

GM to cut shifts at Oshawa plant, cites ‘evolving trade environment’

The General Motors Canada office in Oshawa, Ont., is photographed on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By John Marchesan

Posted May 2, 2025 7:57 am.

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says it is planning to reduce the number of shifts at the plant.

Unifor said in a statement released Friday morning that the Oshawa Assembly Plant will go from three shifts to two starting this fall, citing tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Cutting the third shift at Oshawa Assembly is a reckless decision that deals a direct blow to our members and threatens to ripple through the entire auto parts supplier network,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “GM needs to reverse this short-sighted move before more damage is done.”

A General Motors spokesperson confirmed to CityNews that the Oshawa plant will be returning to a two-shift operation “in light of forecasted demand and the evolving trade environment.”

“These changes will help support a sustainable manufacturing footprint as GM reorients the Oshawa plant to build more trucks in Canada for Canadian customers,” GM said in a statement. “The company will work with our partners to support employees through the transition.” 

More to come

