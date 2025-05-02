The Big Story

Why the sky high price of groceries may be starting to stabilize

A customer browses an aisle at a Metro grocery store In Toronto on Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 2, 2025 5:33 am.

Canadians could be in for a break at the grocery store for the next couple of months.

After food inflation ticked higher in March, a food economist is expecting more stability through the summer months with the next update from Statistics Canada coming on May 20.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Stuart Smyth, professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Saskatchewan about what is influencing prices and why it’s subject to change.

Top Stories

GM to cut shifts at Oshawa plant, cites 'evolving trade environment'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says it is planning to reduce the number of shifts at the plant. Unifor said in a statement released...

breaking

1m ago

Boy, 6, dies after falling from apartment balcony in North York: police

A six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after falling from an apartment balcony in North York on Thursday, Toronto police say. Police tell CityNews the child fell at around 4:24 p.m. Emergency...

17m ago

Canada election 2025: What's next for Mark Carney and setting up the 45th Parliament?

Canada will be hosting the G7 in June, but here's what needs to be done before then to ensure the government and parliament are functioning.

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Marathon takes over Toronto streets

The Toronto Marathon will take over the streets this Sunday as thousands of people run across the city. There will also be lots of sports action including soccer, baseball and hockey. Toronto Marathon Thousands...

1h ago

