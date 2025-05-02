The Big Story
Why the sky high price of groceries may be starting to stabilize
Posted May 2, 2025 5:33 am.
Canadians could be in for a break at the grocery store for the next couple of months.
After food inflation ticked higher in March, a food economist is expecting more stability through the summer months with the next update from Statistics Canada coming on May 20.
Host Kris McCusker speaks to Stuart Smyth, professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Saskatchewan about what is influencing prices and why it’s subject to change.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.