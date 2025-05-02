Lebanon warns Hamas not to carry out any attacks from its territories

A view of Lebanon. CITYNEWS

By Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2025 6:42 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 7:31 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities warned the Hamas group Friday that it would face the “harshest measures” if it carried out any attacks from Lebanon.

The warning by the Higher Defense Council, Lebanon’s top military body, came weeks after several Lebanese and Palestinians were detained on suspicion of firing rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel.

“Hamas and other factions will not be allowed to endanger national stability,” the council said. “The safety of Lebanon’s territories is above all.”

“The harshest measures will be taken to put a complete end to any act that infringes on Lebanon’s sovereignty,” according to a statement that was read by Brig. Gen. Mohammed al-Mustafa.

Hamas officials did not immediately respond to requests by The Associated Press for comment.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023, the Palestinian militant group has carried out several attacks against Israel from Lebanon, where it has an armed presence. Israel has since carried out airstrikes that killed Hamas officials including one of its top military chiefs, Saleh Arouri, in Beirut.

Lebanese authorities are seeking to establish their authority throughout the country, mainly in the south near the border with Israel after the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war that ended in late November with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Authorities last month detained several people, including a number of Palestinians, who were allegedly involved in firing rockets toward Israel in two separate attacks in late March that triggered intense Israeli airstrikes on parts of Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah group denied at the time that it was behind the firing of rockets.

The meeting of the Higher Defense Council was attended by senior officials including the country’s president, prime minister, army commander and heads of security services.

The council’s statement quoted Prime Minister Nawaf Salam as saying that all “illegal weapons” should be handed over to the state.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Lebanon later this month.

Despite the ceasefire deal with Israel in November, Israel is continuing with near-daily airstrikes on Lebanon that have left dozens of civilians and Hezbollah members dead.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone fired three missiles Friday morning at a gas station in the southern village of Houla, wounding five people. On Thursday, Israel said it killed an official with Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in a drone strike in south Lebanon.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

