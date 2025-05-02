Man wanted in theft from motor vehicle investigation

Toronto Police is searching for a male wanted for allegedly stealing police-issued items from a parked vehicle.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) say the incident happened on April 30 around 4 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area.

Investigators say the man smashed the rear passenger window of the parked vehicle and stole Toronto Police-issued equipment before fleeing the area.

He is described as 5’10” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-coloured sweater, black sweatpants, black shoes, and a black backpack with a white Nike logo. His photo has been released.