Russell Brand granted conditional bail after appearing in London court on rape and assault charges

Actor--comedian Russell Brand arrives at Westminster Magistrates' court in London, Friday, May 2, 2025, to face charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2025 4:38 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 7:25 am.

LONDON (AP) — Actor-comedian Russell Brand was granted conditional bail by a London court on Friday after appearing to face charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women.

Brand, 49, did not enter a plea. He was swarmed by photographers as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his first hearing since being charged last month.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told Brand to present himself at the Central Criminal Court in central London on May 30 and granted him bail on condition he keeps the court informed of where he is staying, either in the U.K. or in the U.S. He currently lives in Florida but is obliged to attend all future court appearances. If he doesn’t, he will face prison.

Brand, who was wearing an open shirt and jeans, listened intently to the details of the charges as he sat in the dock. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that he understood his bail conditions.

On his arrival at court as police tried to control the scrum, a man shouted, “No one is above the law, Russell Brand!”

The comedian, author and “Get Him To The Greek” actor faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault. The alleged offenses took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and the other three in the Westminster area of central London.

In September 2023, British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand. The accusers have not been identified.

Brand has been interviewed by police about the allegations, which he denies.

Brand has denied engaging in “non-consensual activity.” In a video posted on X after he was charged, Brand said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Known for his unbridled and risqué standup routines, Brand hosted shows on radio and television and wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol. He has appeared in several Hollywood movies and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

In recent years, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. He recently said he had moved to the United States.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press








Top Stories

GM to cut shifts at Oshawa plant, cites 'evolving trade environment'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says it is planning to reduce the number of shifts at the plant. Unifor said in a statement released...

breaking

13m ago

Boy, 6, dies after falling from apartment balcony in North York: police

A six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after falling from an apartment balcony in North York on Thursday, Toronto police say. Police tell CityNews the child fell at around 4:24 p.m. Emergency...

14m ago

Canada election 2025: What's next for Mark Carney and setting up the 45th Parliament?

Canada will be hosting the G7 in June, but here's what needs to be done before then to ensure the government and parliament are functioning.

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Marathon takes over Toronto streets

The Toronto Marathon will take over the streets this Sunday as thousands of people run across the city. There will also be lots of sports action including soccer, baseball and hockey. Toronto Marathon Thousands...

1h ago

