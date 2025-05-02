Police look to identify suspect, vehicle in Vaughan arson investigation

Screen capture from a video showing a fireball after a suspect allegedly sets fire to a vehicle in a Vaughan parking lot. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 2, 2025 12:07 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 12:09 pm.

Police in York Region are looking to identify a suspect after a car was set on fire in a parking lot in Vaughan last month.

Surveillance video shows just before 2 a.m. on April 5, a white Honda Odyssey circling the lot in a plaza near Steeles Acenue West and Yonge Street before stopping near a BMW. A suspect is then seen exiting the vehicle and pouring an accelerant onto the vehicle before it erupts in a fireball. The suspect and the vehicle are then seen fleeing the area.

Fire crews attended the scene and put out the fire. The vehicle was identified as a 2023 BMW M4, and police say its owner was notified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Photo of suspect vehicle wanted in connection with arson investigation in Vaughan. YRP/HO

