Police look to identify suspect, vehicle in Vaughan arson investigation

Police in York Region are looking to identify a suspect after a car was set on fire in a parking lot in Vaughan last month.

Surveillance video shows just before 2 a.m. on April 5, a white Honda Odyssey circling the lot in a plaza near Steeles Acenue West and Yonge Street before stopping near a BMW. A suspect is then seen exiting the vehicle and pouring an accelerant onto the vehicle before it erupts in a fireball. The suspect and the vehicle are then seen fleeing the area.

Fire crews attended the scene and put out the fire. The vehicle was identified as a 2023 BMW M4, and police say its owner was notified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.