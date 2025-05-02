Suspicious death in Pickering now ruled a homicide, victim identified

A man’s death in Pickering that was initially deemed suspicious has now been ruled a homicide, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The deceased man was found in a vehicle in the Fairport Road and Third Concession Road area on Wednesday, April 30, after officers responded to a well-being call.

After an autopsy the man’s death was ruled a homicide.

The victim has since been identified as Joshua Ibbitson, 47, of Markham.

He is the first homicide victim of 2025 in the region.

“The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and is urging anyone with information to come forward,” a Durham police release states.

“Anyone who was in the area or may have witnessed suspicious activity between the evening of April 29, 2025 and the morning of April 30, 2025 is urged to contact police.”