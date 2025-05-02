Suspicious death in Pickering now ruled a homicide, victim identified

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 2, 2025 7:17 pm.

A man’s death in Pickering that was initially deemed suspicious has now been ruled a homicide, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The deceased man was found in a vehicle in the Fairport Road and Third Concession Road area on Wednesday, April 30, after officers responded to a well-being call.

After an autopsy the man’s death was ruled a homicide.

The victim has since been identified as Joshua Ibbitson, 47, of Markham.

He is the first homicide victim of 2025 in the region.

“The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and is urging anyone with information to come forward,” a Durham police release states.

“Anyone who was in the area or may have witnessed suspicious activity between the evening of April 29, 2025 and the morning of April 30, 2025 is urged to contact police.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Small plane lands in water near Woodbine Beach, pilot rescued by sailboaters: Toronto police

Officials say the incident involving a Cirrus SR22 airplane happened at around 2:25 p.m. on Friday.

3h ago

Mark Carney says he will quickly call byelection for Pierre Poilievre, Alberta MP to resign

Incoming Alberta Conservative MP Damien Kurek has announced he will step aside so Pierre Poilievre can run in a byelection.

7h ago

Ontario riding flips to Liberals after validation process

OTTAWA — Ontario's Milton East–Halton Hills South riding has flipped to the Liberals after a vote validation process. Elections Canada's validated results indicate that Liberal candidate Kristina...

53m ago

3 men arrested after police recover stolen vehicles worth $100,000 at Brampton auto shop

Peel Regional Police have arrested three men in connection with an auto-theft investigation in Mississauga. Officers say they responded to two separate incidents between April 27-28 involving two Honda...

2h ago

Top Stories

Small plane lands in water near Woodbine Beach, pilot rescued by sailboaters: Toronto police

Officials say the incident involving a Cirrus SR22 airplane happened at around 2:25 p.m. on Friday.

3h ago

Mark Carney says he will quickly call byelection for Pierre Poilievre, Alberta MP to resign

Incoming Alberta Conservative MP Damien Kurek has announced he will step aside so Pierre Poilievre can run in a byelection.

7h ago

Ontario riding flips to Liberals after validation process

OTTAWA — Ontario's Milton East–Halton Hills South riding has flipped to the Liberals after a vote validation process. Elections Canada's validated results indicate that Liberal candidate Kristina...

53m ago

3 men arrested after police recover stolen vehicles worth $100,000 at Brampton auto shop

Peel Regional Police have arrested three men in connection with an auto-theft investigation in Mississauga. Officers say they responded to two separate incidents between April 27-28 involving two Honda...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Small plane lands in Lake Ontario, pilot rescued

The pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon has been rescued. Faiza Amin has the latest.

4h ago

0:53
WATCH: Parachute spotted in water after plane lands in Lake Ontario

Toronto police officers say they have rescued the pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon. Officers said a “small privately owned plane with one person on board” was involved.

5h ago

3:15
Carney rules out NDP coalition, allows Poilievre byelection

Prime Minister Mark Carney laid out his government's plans, which don't include a coalition with the NDP. Carney is also allowing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to run in an Alberta byelection. Glen McGregor breaks down the developments.

6h ago

7:09
Carney outlines government's priorities, meeting with Trump

In his first press conference since his election win, Prime Minister Mark Carney detailed his government's priorities, a meeting with Trump and a visit from King Charles.

7h ago

2:12
Province considers involuntary treatment for individuals in jail, on parole, probation

The provincial government is set to examine a proposal that would mandate addiction treatment for individuals in jail, on probation, or on parole. Jazan Grewal reports.

22h ago

More Videos