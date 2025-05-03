Grand Theft Auto VI delayed again, this time until May 2026

FILE - Scenes from the trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI are shown on a smartphone and monitor in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Posted May 3, 2025 11:25 am.

Last Updated May 3, 2025 5:32 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — Fans of the hugely popular video game series Grand Theft Auto will have to wait a little longer to play the latest version.

In a post on X Friday, Rockstar Games said it delayed the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI until May 26, 2026. It apologized for the delay of a game, the release of which has been talked about for several years. It didn’t provide any specifics on why the release date has been pushed back from fall of this year.

“With every game we have released, the goal has been to try and exceed your expectations and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” the company said in a statement. “We hope you understand we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, fell Friday by nearly 7%.

Strauss Zelnick, the chairman and CEO for Take-Two Interactive Software, stood by Rockstar in a statement and said it supports the company taking additional time to realize their creative vision. He said it still expects a “groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations.”

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence,” Zelnick said in a statement. “As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Fans of the game reacted to the delay with disappointment but also a shrug — since it has been suggested the game would be released in 2024 and then this year.

On a Reddit discussion forum dedicated to the game, several fans noted they had seen this before and wouldn’t be surprised if the release was delayed again. Others took a more optimistic tone, saying an exact release date means it will actually happen this time around.

One of the last times the game garnered this much buzz was in 2023, when a trailer for the game was leaked online. At the time, Rockstar released the first look of the sixth game 15 hours earlier than planned, citing the leak.

That 90-second trailer gave fans a taste of what comes next for the game. The trailer suggested the next installment would be set in the Miami-inspired Vice City and star a female protagonist, a first for the franchise, named Lucia.

It is unclear whether the delay means any, or all, of these details will remain part of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Belligerent' passenger arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport, police say

An arrest was made onboard a plane at Toronto Pearson Airport this week after police received a report about a man who was allegedly intoxicated and being belligerent with airline staff. Authorities...

37m ago

Is grocery relief coming? Economist says Canadian grocery prices may level off

An economist says Canadians may see grocery prices level off as supply picks up, demand cools, and a stronger dollar and paused tariffs help.

3h ago

Man seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the Kensington Market area. Police say the man showed up at a business in the College Street and Augusta Avenue area just before 1 p.m., looking...

5h ago

Large number of road closures, transit diversions Sunday for several planned events

Motorists will be asked to pack their patience as there will be a lengthy number of road closures and transit diversions on Sunday due to several events planned across the city. Thousands of runners...

11h ago

Top Stories

'Belligerent' passenger arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport, police say

An arrest was made onboard a plane at Toronto Pearson Airport this week after police received a report about a man who was allegedly intoxicated and being belligerent with airline staff. Authorities...

37m ago

Is grocery relief coming? Economist says Canadian grocery prices may level off

An economist says Canadians may see grocery prices level off as supply picks up, demand cools, and a stronger dollar and paused tariffs help.

3h ago

Man seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the Kensington Market area. Police say the man showed up at a business in the College Street and Augusta Avenue area just before 1 p.m., looking...

5h ago

Large number of road closures, transit diversions Sunday for several planned events

Motorists will be asked to pack their patience as there will be a lengthy number of road closures and transit diversions on Sunday due to several events planned across the city. Thousands of runners...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Rainy week ahead

Toronto and the GTA will see some wet conditions over the weekend and into the start of the week before sunny skies return on Thursday.

19h ago

2:15
Toronto Marathon takes over city streets with rolling road closures

Marking its 48th year, the Toronto Marathon returns to the city, bringing with it rolling road closures. Jazan Grewal is speaking with some participants ahead of the big day on Sunday.

19h ago

1:56
Small plane lands in Lake Ontario, pilot rescued

The pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon has been rescued. Faiza Amin has the latest.
0:53
WATCH: Parachute spotted in water after plane lands in Lake Ontario

Toronto police officers say they have rescued the pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon. Officers said a “small privately owned plane with one person on board” was involved.
3:15
Carney rules out NDP coalition, allows Poilievre byelection

Prime Minister Mark Carney laid out his government's plans, which don't include a coalition with the NDP. Carney is also allowing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to run in an Alberta byelection. Glen McGregor breaks down the developments.
More Videos