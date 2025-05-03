Indigenous leaders hopeful for Carney-led government on economy, reconciliation

OTTAWA — Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed says he doesn’t expect Prime Minister Mark Carney to get everything right immediately as he learns about and crafts policies for Indigenous Peoples, but it’s clear he’s willing to learn.

And the leaders of the three national Indigenous organizations say that while former prime minister Justin Trudeau — who helped bring forward a national conservation on reconciliation when elected in 2015 — is no longer at the helm of the party, Carney won’t stray too far from the priorities his government worked on, even if there’s an increased focus on the economy.

Obed said Carney’s plan shows a commitment to continuing with reconciliation, and an understanding of the important role Indigenous Peoples play in the economy and the role they can play in Canada’s response to tariffs.

“We’ve got lots to build on,” Obed said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said she has high hopes for the Carney government. He has given her his cellphone number and the two have already shared a string of text messages since his election Monday, giving her confidence that he is listening.

The list of priorities for the two organizations is not short: better infrastructure, child welfare reform, clean drinking water, investments in natural resource projects, mental health care and skills training, just to list a few.

Obed said he wants the subsidy for Nutrition North transformed into a program that is more transparent and accountable to end-users. The subsidy, which is intended to lower the high cost of food in Canada’s remote northern communities, is currently under review because studies showed it wasn’t all being passed down to Inuit.

Carney’s platform also pledged to invest in Inuit Nunangat University, which would be the first of its kind and embedded in Inuit cultures, with an aim of promoting language retention and revitalization and supporting economic and cultural opportunities.

Obed said he’s awaiting legislative options to get the university closer to completion, and a secure fiscal commitment to ensure timelines are met to open the doors in 2030.

He also wants to see continued funding to social programs Inuit have long advocated for, including the Inuit Child First Initiative, which ensures Inuit children have access to the same social supports as non-Inuit for health, education and social services.

“We’ve come a long way, but we can’t afford to have an interruption or a complete departure from some of the incremental gains that we’ve made over the last 10 years when we’re still so far away from equity, from outcomes, from other Canadian populations,” he said.

Carney’s party platform pledges to increase lands added to reserves within four years, and to help revitalize Indigenous languages and help close the $350 billion infrastructure gap in First Nations communities, though it doesn’t specify when it expects that gap to close.

It also pledges to introduce and pass legislation that affirms First Nations have a right to clean drinking water — something that began under Trudeau but failed to pass the finish line before Parliament was prorogued and the country was thrown into an election.

Woodhouse Nepinak said the government should fix some of the problems identified with that bill before it reintroduces it.

The new parliament has 12 Indigenous MPs across all major parties, which Woodhouse Nepinak said is imperative to ensuring government is working with the best interests of community in mind.

“It’s a remarkable achievement,” she said. “And it shows that First Nations do care, and that they’re engaging (with government) more than ever before.”

President Victoria Pruden of the Métis National Council was not available for an interview but provided a written statement which pointed to an election priorities document that called for growing the Métis economy, increasing education opportunities to help Métis enter the workforce and ensuring Métis are at the centre of climate leadership.

“Our priorities are focused on building a future where no Métis citizen is left behind,” Pruden said in a statement. “Too many Métis families are still recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19, climate emergencies, and the rising cost of living. We need urgent action that reflects our realities, our rights and our potential.”

Carney pledged to work in partnership on self-government agreements, which Métis have said will make them full partners with the government and help them access similar services to Inuit and First Nations.

The Trudeau-led government attempted to do similar, but a court order and heated disagreements between First Nations communities in Ontario and Métis groups ground that work to a halt.

“When the federal government doesn’t follow through on its commitments, it’s our most vulnerable citizens who feel it first, those waiting for education support, health services or stable housing,” said Pruden.

“We’re ready to work in partnership. Let’s reset the table and get to work.”

Woodhouse Nepinak, when asked about those agreements, highlighted some concerns First Nations people have around a lack of what she called “traditional land,” and said government and Métis groups need to speak directly to First Nations before any self-government work moves forward.

“We’ll be sure to echo that loud and strong,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press