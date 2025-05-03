Man seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

Toronto police investigate after a man showed up at a business in Kensington Market with stab wounds. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 3, 2025 1:33 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2025 2:22 pm.

A man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the Kensington Market area.

Police say the man showed up at a business in the College Street and Augusta Avenue area just before 1 p.m., looking for help.

Paramedics say they transported the man to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. His condition has since stabilized to non-threatening.

Police have not released any further details of where the incident took place or any suspect descriptions.

