Man seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the Kensington Market area.

Police say the man showed up at a business in the College Street and Augusta Avenue area just before 1 p.m., looking for help.

Paramedics say they transported the man to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. His condition has since stabilized to non-threatening.

Police have not released any further details of where the incident took place or any suspect descriptions.