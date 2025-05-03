Police say driver arrested after stolen pickup strikes several vehicles in west end

One person is in custody after a stolen pickup truck struck several vehicles in the west end on Saturday.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Springhurst Avenue and Jameson Avenue just before 8 a.m. for reports a someone was driving a pickup truck erratically in the area.

Investigators determined the pickup was stolen, and as officers attempted to stop it, the driver struck a police car and another vehicle before fleeing the area.

Police say the stolen vehicle was located about three kilometres away in the area of Dundas Street West and Gladstone Avenue.

The driver attempted to flee the scene eastbound on Dundas before police caught up with him following a brief foot pursuit.

One person has been taken into custody, but it’s unknown at this time what charges they are facing as the investigation is ongoing.