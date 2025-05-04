2 men charged with assaulting a food cart vendor inside High Park: police
Posted May 4, 2025 6:58 pm.
Last Updated May 4, 2025 7:00 pm.
Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault inside High Park.
According to Toronto police, the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men at approximately 3:30 p.m.
It is alleged that a verbal dispute took place and later ended with the two men assaulting the food cart vendor. Officers say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested 57-year-old Christopher Caragianakos of Toronto and 65-year-old Steven Caragianakos of Huntsville.
Both men were charged with one count of assault.