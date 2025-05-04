2 men charged with assaulting a food cart vendor inside High Park: police

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault inside High Park.

According to Toronto police, the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men at approximately 3:30 p.m.

It is alleged that a verbal dispute took place and later ended with the two men assaulting the food cart vendor. Officers say the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 57-year-old Christopher Caragianakos of Toronto and 65-year-old Steven Caragianakos of Huntsville.

Both men were charged with one count of assault.