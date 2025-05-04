‘Endless Cookie’ wins $50,000 audience award at Hot Docs Festival

A still from the documentary "Endless Cookie" is shown on a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-© 2024. Endless Cookie Ontario Inc. **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2025 7:00 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2025 9:06 pm.

An animated documentary about the relationship between an Indigenous and white pair of half-brothers has won the top prize at this year’s Hot Docs Festival.

“Endless Cookie” took home the $50,000 audience award at a ceremony on Sunday.

Festival organizers described the film, directed by brothers Seth and Peter Scriver based on their own lives and families, as “a colourful collage of animated vignettes” that explore their “complex bond.”

Other awards handed out at the festival in recent days include the $10,000 award for best Canadian feature documentary, which went to “Agatha’s Almanac,” directed by Amalie Atkins.

The film portrays a 90-year-old Mennonite woman’s life alone on her ancestral farm in southern Manitoba, and jurors praise it as “poetic and playful, yet intensely political.”

Meanwhile the $10,000 award for best international feature documentary went to “I, Poppy,” Vivek Chaudhary’s film about an Indian farmer’s fight against corrupt officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

