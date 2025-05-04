Man from Quebec arrested in connection with South Riverdale theft investigation

Toronto police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing police equipment from a parked car in the city’s South Riverdale neighbourhood.

Officers say the incident happened on April 30 at approximately 4:00 a.m., near Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

According to investigators, the man smashed the rear passenger window of the parked vehicle and stole the unspecified items before fleeing the area.

On Friday, police arrested 34-year-old Carl Chateauvert of Quebec. He was charged with three offences, including mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday.