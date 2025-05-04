Man from Quebec arrested in connection with South Riverdale theft investigation

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 4, 2025 11:37 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2025 11:38 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing police equipment from a parked car in the city’s South Riverdale neighbourhood.

Officers say the incident happened on April 30 at approximately 4:00 a.m., near Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

According to investigators, the man smashed the rear passenger window of the parked vehicle and stole the unspecified items before fleeing the area.

On Friday, police arrested 34-year-old Carl Chateauvert of Quebec. He was charged with three offences, including mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post is facing another potential strike

After negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers ended in early March without a contract, both sides resumed talks last week amid a looming strike deadline. The...

3h ago

2 men charged with assaulting a food cart vendor inside High Park: police

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault inside High Park. According to Toronto police, the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men at approximately...

4h ago

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

11h ago

Trump threatens 100% tariff on foreign-made films

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is opening a new salvo in his tariff war, targeting films made outside the U.S. In a post Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he has authorized...

36m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post is facing another potential strike

After negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers ended in early March without a contract, both sides resumed talks last week amid a looming strike deadline. The...

3h ago

2 men charged with assaulting a food cart vendor inside High Park: police

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault inside High Park. According to Toronto police, the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men at approximately...

4h ago

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

11h ago

Trump threatens 100% tariff on foreign-made films

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is opening a new salvo in his tariff war, targeting films made outside the U.S. In a post Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he has authorized...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Risk of thunderstorms to start the work week

Monday is calling for rain and thunderstorms. Stella Acquisto has the long-range forecast.

4h ago

2:49
Another Canada Post strike deadline looms

Could we see another indefinite pause on postal service in the country? Negotiations are underway again as Canada Post and the workers’ union try to cut a deal to avoid a lockout or strike later this month. Afua Baah reports.

4h ago

1:55
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.
2:59
Measles cases on the rise as popular tourist attraction reports virus exposure

Rhianne Campbell speaks to one epidemiologist who is calling on public health officials to do more to battle misinformation.
2:09
Rainy week ahead

Toronto and the GTA will see some wet conditions over the weekend and into the start of the week before sunny skies return on Thursday.
More Videos