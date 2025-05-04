Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to 13-year-old in Rosedale

Surveillance video photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent exposure investigation. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 4, 2025 2:14 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2025 2:15 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man after he allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in the Rosedale neighbourhood.

Investigators say the girl was walking south on the Scarth Road Pathway along Mt. Pleasant Road, south of Crescent Road, around 10 a.m. on May 3 when a man allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her, committing an indecent act, before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as in his 20s, five-feet-eight with a thin build and brown braided hair and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts, black socks, white running shoes and was on an electric scooter at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

5h ago

TTC adding more service to accommodate Leafs fans during playoffs

As the Toronto Maple Leafs advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is adjusting its maintenance schedule and adding more service to accommodate...

11m ago

Trump, in a new interview, says 'highly unlikely' military force needed to make Canada 51st state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump, in a new interview, was circumspect about his duties to uphold due process rights laid out in the Constitution. He also said he does not think...

2h ago

Brazilian police arrest 2 people over alleged plot targeting Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Police in Brazil said on Sunday that two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to detonate explosives at a free Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio event on Saturday...

4h ago

Top Stories

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

5h ago

TTC adding more service to accommodate Leafs fans during playoffs

As the Toronto Maple Leafs advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is adjusting its maintenance schedule and adding more service to accommodate...

11m ago

Trump, in a new interview, says 'highly unlikely' military force needed to make Canada 51st state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump, in a new interview, was circumspect about his duties to uphold due process rights laid out in the Constitution. He also said he does not think...

2h ago

Brazilian police arrest 2 people over alleged plot targeting Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Police in Brazil said on Sunday that two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to detonate explosives at a free Lady Gaga concert in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio event on Saturday...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

2:09
Rainy week ahead

Toronto and the GTA will see some wet conditions over the weekend and into the start of the week before sunny skies return on Thursday.
2:15
Toronto Marathon takes over city streets with rolling road closures

Marking its 48th year, the Toronto Marathon returns to the city, bringing with it rolling road closures. Jazan Grewal is speaking with some participants ahead of the big day on Sunday.

2:35
6-year-old boy dies after fall from high-rise balcony

A North York community is in mourning tonight, still coming to grips with the death of a 6 year old boy who fell from a high-rise balcony. Shauna Hunt with a tragedy that has hit too close to home for many residents.
1:56
Small plane lands in Lake Ontario, pilot rescued

The pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon has been rescued. Faiza Amin has the latest.
More Videos