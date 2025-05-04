Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to 13-year-old in Rosedale

Toronto police are searching for a man after he allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in the Rosedale neighbourhood.

Investigators say the girl was walking south on the Scarth Road Pathway along Mt. Pleasant Road, south of Crescent Road, around 10 a.m. on May 3 when a man allegedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her, committing an indecent act, before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as in his 20s, five-feet-eight with a thin build and brown braided hair and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts, black socks, white running shoes and was on an electric scooter at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.