Organ recipients push Doug Ford government to change donation rules

Helene Campbell, double-lung transplant recipient, smiles during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday September 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Liam Casey, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted May 4, 2025 2:31 pm.

Hélène Campbell wants others to have a second chance at life now that she’s on her third.

The 34-year-old has undergone two double-lung transplants — she calls herself a “French-Canadian double-double” — and believes a change in law can help save significantly more lives.

She and other organ recipients are now pushing Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government to change a law in order to help others in similar situations.

In mid-April, New Democrat health critic France Gélinas reintroduced her private member’s bill, the Peter Kormos Memorial Act, at Queen’s Park.  

The bill proposes to make organ and tissue donation a procedure to opt out of while still alive, rather than the current system that allows the living to opt in to donating organs upon death.

Consent to donate organs would still be required by parents or guardians for children under 16.

“I can’t begin to imagine what the donor families went through,” Campbell said recently. 

“But because of their decision and because of a system that made that decision possible, my life goes on.”

The province did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it would support such a change in law.

This is the seventh time Gélinas has tabled the bill. The most recent iteration died when Ford called a snap election in February. 

There are 1,600 Ontarians on a wait list for an organ or tissue donation, Gélinas said.

“Every three days, a person on that wait list will die because no organs were available to save their lives.”

Only 36 per cent of Ontarians have registered to donate organs or tissue, she said. adding 90 per cent of Ontarians say they want to be a donor.

Lisa Caswell also wants to see the law changed. Her son, Graham, lived with kidney failure for nearly a year at 15 years old. Caswell donated one of her kidneys to her boy. 

“Immediately, when he did receive my kidney, his life completely changed,” said Caswell, who has since joined the Kidney Patients and Donor Alliance to share stories of the impact of organ donation.

“He grew literally almost six inches. He went from surviving to living.”

Her son soon needed another kidney as well as a liver transplant, which he received from a deceased donor about a year after going on the wait list again. He recovered, eventually went to business school and now has a career in commercial real estate.

“I can’t tell you how grateful he is, and how grateful we are as a family, to have had that happen and to have received that gift,” Caswell said.

Canadian Blood Services, the charity that maintains a national transplant registry, said there is great need for more organ donors, but isn’t entirely sold on presumed consent alone as a strategy to boost donations.

“There is considerable evidence to suggest that strategies such as in-hospital transplant coordinators, education and training for medical professionals, and public education are more effective at increasing donor rates than presumed consent legislation,” the organization says on its website.

“For example, Spain attributes its world-leading deceased donor rate primarily to its use of transplant coordinators, donation physicians and a robust education program for health care professionals, with presumed consent legislation playing a lesser role.”

The organization suggests using a similar approach to the one adopted in Spain, yet some provinces are moving toward presumed consent laws.

Nova Scotia passed legislation in 2021 to adopt presumed consent organ and tissue donation, becoming the first jurisdiction in North America to do so.

Within a year, organ and tissue donors were up 40 per cent. 

New Brunswick passed a similar law in 2023 and is set to implement the new program this year. Prince Edward Island recently passed a non-binding motion to figure out if and how it can be done.  

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

5h ago

TTC adding more service to accommodate Leafs fans during playoffs

As the Toronto Maple Leafs advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is adjusting its maintenance schedule and adding more service to accommodate...

11m ago

Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to 13-year-old in Rosedale

Toronto police are searching for a man after he allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in the Rosedale neighbourhood. Investigators say the girl was walking south on the Scarth Road Pathway...

3h ago

Trump, in a new interview, says 'highly unlikely' military force needed to make Canada 51st state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump, in a new interview, was circumspect about his duties to uphold due process rights laid out in the Constitution. He also said he does not think...

2h ago

Top Stories

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

5h ago

TTC adding more service to accommodate Leafs fans during playoffs

As the Toronto Maple Leafs advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is adjusting its maintenance schedule and adding more service to accommodate...

11m ago

Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to 13-year-old in Rosedale

Toronto police are searching for a man after he allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in the Rosedale neighbourhood. Investigators say the girl was walking south on the Scarth Road Pathway...

3h ago

Trump, in a new interview, says 'highly unlikely' military force needed to make Canada 51st state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump, in a new interview, was circumspect about his duties to uphold due process rights laid out in the Constitution. He also said he does not think...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

2:09
Rainy week ahead

Toronto and the GTA will see some wet conditions over the weekend and into the start of the week before sunny skies return on Thursday.
2:15
Toronto Marathon takes over city streets with rolling road closures

Marking its 48th year, the Toronto Marathon returns to the city, bringing with it rolling road closures. Jazan Grewal is speaking with some participants ahead of the big day on Sunday.

2:35
6-year-old boy dies after fall from high-rise balcony

A North York community is in mourning tonight, still coming to grips with the death of a 6 year old boy who fell from a high-rise balcony. Shauna Hunt with a tragedy that has hit too close to home for many residents.
1:56
Small plane lands in Lake Ontario, pilot rescued

The pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon has been rescued. Faiza Amin has the latest.
More Videos