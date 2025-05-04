TTC adding more service to accommodate Leafs fans during playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs fans cheer outside Scotiabank Arena ahead of NHL playoff action against the Ottawa Senators in Toronto on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 4, 2025 5:21 pm.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is adjusting its maintenance schedule and adding more service to accommodate hockey fans travelling to and from Scotiabank arena this week.

On Sunday, the city’s transport agency announced that subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and College stations will be extended until midnight on Monday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 7, during the Leafs’ home games.

The TTC will delay scheduled track work “to ensure fans leaving Leafs games and celebrations have a seamless subway service,” officials said in a press release. “For those travelling after midnight, the TTC will be running a frequent shuttle bus service stopping at all stations along the route.”

The TTC says it is anticipating a high volume of fans in the downtown core and advises customers about street closures that could cause potential route diversions. Extra subway trains will be running on Line 1 Yonge-University during game days and additional TTC staff will be present at Union Station to assist commuters and manage crowds.

“With Union Station just steps away from Scotiabank Arena, taking the TTC is the fastest and most eco-friendly way to travel,” officials added.

In addition to subway service, the TTC is reminding customers about alternate ways to get to Scotiabank Arena, including TTC bus and street car routes, like the 510 Spadina, 19 Bay, 114 Queens Quay East and 121 Esplanade-River.

Track work is slated to continue on Tuesday and Thursday, which means service between Sheppard-Yonge and College stations will end at 11:00 p.m.

